Martha Stewart Boasts of Her Luxury EV’s Ability to Filter Canadian Wildfire Smoke While Sowing Fear About Global Warming

Businesswoman Martha Stewart is getting mocked for her comments on Canadian wildfires polluting large swathes of the United States, as she spreads fear about “global warming” causing mass deaths — while also boasting about the capabilities of her luxury vehicle.

“I am heartbroken that forests are burning, that farms and animals are in danger, and that many human beings may die as a result of global warming,” Stewart declared in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of her dashboard showing “good” air quality while inside her Mercedes Maybach EQS — a luxury electric SUV that retails for around $180,000.

“As we drive through New York City our Mercedes maybach EQS is keeping the bad Canadian wildfire smoke out of our car and registering the air conditioned air as good while outside measures unhealthy,” Stewart continued her post.

“We are lucky to be driving in such a vehicle! We hope the exterior air clears up soon!!!” the businesswoman added.

Stewart went on to exclaim, “We hope the fires are soon under control and that our government leaders realize that many of our antiquated policies must be changed to deal with reality!!!!!!!!!”

After facing backlash in the comment section, Stewart appeared to amend the beginning of her caption, writing, “Many of your remarks are so off target people!!!!!!”

“I personally care vehemently about our environment and about air quality and about the planet and its health and its future as a place for human life!!!!!!!” the author further proclaimed.

“I am happy companies like Mercedes provide good mechanics to protect us and yes I am fortunate to be able to protect myself in a vehicle such as this,” she added.

Social media users blasted Stewart — who has an estimated net worth of $400 million — in the comment section.

“She really said let them breathe cake,” one Instagram user reacted.

“Martha, is this satire?” another asked.

“A dystopia post if there ever was one,” a third asserted.

One Instagram user simply wrote, “This is hilarious,” while another advised that Stewart “delete” her post.

“Never let your team take away your ability to post whatever you want to,” another quipped, suggesting they are entertained by Stewart freely sharing her own unfiltered thoughts — and that a competent PR team clearly couldn’t stop her from posting such tone-deaf remarks.

“Hear me out… we put all of Canada in a Mercedes,” one clever response snarked.

As Breitbart News reported, Canada’s recent severe wildfires are the result of a variety of factors, including a lack of forest management, the absence of a national fire service, and underfunding regional fire agencies.

On Thursday, Canadian forestry officials predicted that the persistent and chaotic fires burning across Canada and polluting large areas of the U.S. will continue through August.

An expected wind direction shift sometime on Saturday, however, could mean that the smoke will be steered back into Canada and across Quebec, improving air quality in the United States, FOX Weather reported.

Last month, Quebec — one of the most-affected provinces — made the bizarre decision to reject firefighters from Montreal and to wait for firefighters imported from France and other foreign countries.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.