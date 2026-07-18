Trump-Obsessed Rosie O’Donnell Claims Trump Is Obsessed with Her

Former The View host Rosie O’Donnell is again claiming that President Donald Trump is “obsessed” with her, despite the fact that her own therapist has warned her to dial down her own obsession with Trump.

O’Donnell appeared on actress Sophia Bush’s “Work In Progress” podcast this week to attack Trump again, as she does in every video, social media post, and public appearance.

In her comments on the ex-Chicago PD cast member’s podcast, O’Donnell, raved that Trump is an “asshole liar, megalomaniac, no social skills, no empathy, no compassion. I would have told him to his face,” and she insisted he is “obsessed” with her.

O’Donnell also insisted that Trump grew up with “tough” gay Irish women around him, and that is why he has an affinity for her.

While it is true that Trump has attacked O’Donnell by name many times, it is also true that O’Donnell has mentioned Trump (and her feelings about him) far more often.

In fact, her own therapist warned her that for her own mental health’s sake, she should think and talk less about the president.

The A League of Their Own cast member said she tried to follow her therapist’s advice twice, but both attempts failed in mere minutes.

O’Donnell has allowed Trump to live in her head so much that she even fled the United States for Ireland to move away from him. The distance didn’t help her one bit.

The comedian has acted out many times for Trump’s attention in her self-imposed, quasi-exile. For instance, just in the last few weeks she told anti-Trump CNN host Jake Tapper that the president was obsessed with her. She made similar comments to Variety. But O’Donnell has been making such comments for years, and as far back as 2008 she said on ABC’s The View: “The guy, he’s obsessed with me, obviously.”

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