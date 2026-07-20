Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Does High-Low Luxury in Gap and Chanel for World Cup

For the FIFA World Cup this past weekend, First Lady Melania Trump mixed high and low luxury items for a sporty look with a nod to the United States.
On Sunday in New Jersey, Mrs. Trump attended the 2026 World Cup football final between Spain and Argentina, wearing a white cotton T-shirt from Gap — whose creative director, Zac Posen, has revitalized the retailer’s mass appeal.
Mrs. Trump paired the $24.95 tee with a pair of Ralph Lauren pleated linen straight-leg trousers, which retail for about $300, and a thin white leather belt. The first lady chose Roger Vivier ballerina patent leather flats, now out of stock, featuring the shoe designer’s iconic buckle.
For sporty flair, Mrs. Trump paired the monochromatic look with a tan nylon tech jacket from Thom Browne, retailing for $2,270. The jacket features Browne’s signature tricolor — a red, white, and blue grosgrain ribbon across the collar, back, and sleeves.
Most luxurious, perhaps, is Mrs. Trump’s Chanel 19 handbag, which she carried to the World Cup. The bag, with its mix of silver and gold metal finishes and shimmery lambskin, retails for $7,200.
Office of the First Lady
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 19: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pose for photos during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Office of the First Lady
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 19: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Leena Al Ashqar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Diana Fox Carney pose for photos during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
(L-R) Diana Fox Carney, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump stand for the national anthems ahead of the 2026 World Cup football final between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney (L) and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum (C-L)as US President Donald Trump looks on ahead of the 2026 World Cup football final between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
Office of the First Lady
Office of the First Lady
Office of the First Lady
Office of the First Lady
Office of the First Lady
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 19: Donald Trump, president of the United States of America, his wife Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States of America, and Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA watch on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)
19 July 2026, United States, East Rutherford: Soccer, Men’s, 2026 World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Argentina, New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford; U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melanie wave to the crowd. PLEASE NOTE: In accordance with FIFA regulations, these images may be used exclusively for editorial purposes. Commercial use is prohibited. Furthermore, no video-like sequences may be created, and no alterations may be made to the image, either in the foreground or the background. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – (LR) First Lady Melania Trump, United States President Donald Trump during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
(From L) US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar stand for the national anthem ahead of the 2026 World Cup football final between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 19: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attend during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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