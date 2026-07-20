Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Does High-Low Luxury in Gap and Chanel for World Cup

For the FIFA World Cup this past weekend, First Lady Melania Trump mixed high and low luxury items for a sporty look with a nod to the United States.

On Sunday in New Jersey, Mrs. Trump attended the 2026 World Cup football final between Spain and Argentina, wearing a white cotton T-shirt from Gap — whose creative director, Zac Posen, has revitalized the retailer’s mass appeal.

Mrs. Trump paired the $24.95 tee with a pair of Ralph Lauren pleated linen straight-leg trousers, which retail for about $300, and a thin white leather belt. The first lady chose Roger Vivier ballerina patent leather flats, now out of stock, featuring the shoe designer’s iconic buckle.

For sporty flair, Mrs. Trump paired the monochromatic look with a tan nylon tech jacket from Thom Browne, retailing for $2,270. The jacket features Browne’s signature tricolor — a red, white, and blue grosgrain ribbon across the collar, back, and sleeves.

Most luxurious, perhaps, is Mrs. Trump’s Chanel 19 handbag, which she carried to the World Cup. The bag, with its mix of silver and gold metal finishes and shimmery lambskin, retails for $7,200.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.