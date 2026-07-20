Journey’s Jonathan Cain Slams Bruce Springsteen as an ‘Annoying, Bitter Old Man’ Who Should ‘Shut Up’ About Politics

Jonathan Cain, a keyboardist and guitarist for the rock band Journey, slammed left-wing rocker Bruce Springsteen as an “annoying, bitter old man” who should “shut up” about politics. “You were ‘Born in the USA,’ weren’t you?” Cain said of Springsteen, adding, “So act like it.”

“We’re blessed to live where we live,” Cain said during a recent appearance on the Tom Barnard Podcast. “And I’m obviously a conservative. I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I just couldn’t go there anymore.”

“I thought Obama, maybe, but then I saw where he was going and I’m, like, ‘Okay, we can’t have this anymore.’ So I’m a diehard conservative,” the Journey musician continued.

“And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up,” he added. “Honestly, shut up, Bruce. Him and… who’s the other one? Robert De Niro. I mean, who cares, guys? Really? Do your art.”

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Cain — who recently released the song “The Winds of Freedom: A Salute to America” for the 250th anniversary of America’s independence — went on to say, “I try to keep politics out of my music,” explaining, “I’m releasing this patriotic song because I’m a diehard patriot.”

“I think we should do what we do, and try to unify,” he added. “I think our job is unifying people — and I feel the same way with with Journey. We have our respective parties [Republicans and Democrats] out there in the audience, and they’re singing ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.'”

“Now, people say, ‘Well, you’re Christian and you’re conservative,’ and I’m, like, ‘So what?’ I don’t preach it on stage. I don’t spend ten minutes talking about it,” Cain said.

The keyboardist-guitarist elaborated, “I just don’t think it’s cool to have celebrities going there. It’s a bad look.”

“And, Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he’s just annoying. He’s an annoying, bitter old man,” he added. “I mean, story it, really. You were ‘born in the USA,’ weren’t you, dude? So, act like it.”

“But even that song [‘Born in the USA’], if you look at the lyrics, it’s a kind of a diss to our country,” Cain pointed out.

Late last year, Cain released a song called “No One Else,” in honor of slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

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In September, Cain will kick off a fall North American “Final Frontier” farewell tour with Journey.

As for Springsteen, he has spent most of his year so far attacking President Donald Trump, wrapping up his anti-Trump “Land of Hope and Dreams American” tour in May, after verbally assaulting the president’s administration at very stop.

In March, the left-wing rocker claimed he isn’t afraid of losing a portion of his fans after doubling down on his anti-Trump and anti-ICE stance, saying, “I’m ready for all that.”

Earlier this month, Springsteen declared himself a “patriot” for trashing President Trump.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.