Dave Matthews Makes Trashing Trump Part of His Tour: ‘I’m So Tired of This F**king President’

Radical rocker Dave Matthew has added anti-Trump tirades to his 2026 tour, during which he has bashed the president at every opportunity.

Taking a page from faded 1980s rocker Bruce Springsteen’s song book, Matthews has made a habit of targeting Trump from the stage during his shows.

The band has also posted videos to social media of the 1990s singer bashing the president.

In one video clip posted to Instagram, Mathews says from the stage, “I said it last night, but I’ll say it again. Man I’m so tired of this fucking president.”

The band also posted a similar video several days before showing Matthews expressing the same sentiment.

Matthews has been spewing far left comments for years, granted. He has spoken up to support a long, long list of far left causes and people.

Like many-a leftist, he has been a virulent opponent of Israel, has come to the support of violent anti-ICE protesters, has pushed to take away America’s Second Amendment rights, and has joined other extremist artists to raise money and fight for Democrats.

Mathews joins Bruce Springsteen in turning his concerts into political forums to attack Trump, Republicans, and conservatives.

Springsteen has been so focused on Trump instead of his music that he spurred Jonathan Cain, a keyboardist and guitarist for the rock band Journey, to slam the left-wing rocker as an “annoying, bitter old man” who should “shut up” about politics. “You were ‘Born in the USA,’ weren’t you?” Cain said of Springsteen, adding, “So act like it.”

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