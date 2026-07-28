Nolte: ‘Supergirl’ Biggest Flop in 13-year History of DC Extended Universe

Supergirl is on track to become the biggest flop in the history of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), a franchise that began in 2013 with Man of Steel.

Supergirl’s $71.6 million domestic gross and $53 million overseas tallies add up to a pathetic $124.6 million global.

Previously, the worst performer was Blue Beetle’s $131 million flame-out in 2023. At its present rate and with Spider-Man: Brand New Day about to swamp screens, it is unlikely Supergirl can scrape up the other six to seven million needed to pass Blue Beetle and become only the second-worst flop in the history of the DCEU.

Even Sony’s much-hated Morbius managed to gross $155 million.

But-but-but superhero fatigue!

Actually, we’re about to learn that it’s the exact opposite of superhero fatigue. In fact, the public is still ridiculously hungry for a specific type of superhero movie — and let’s call that type “superhero movies that don’t suck.”

Why else would Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on track to gross over $300 million in its debut weekend? That’s $300 million over only three days.

Why else would Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on track to gross over $700 million globally during its debut weekend?

Don’t be surprised if Spider-Man: Brand New Day grosses more money on its opening Friday than Supergirl has during its entire five-week run.

The usual-usuals who like to ignore the fact that the DCEU’s Wonder Woman made over $800 million worldwide and $400 million domestic have predictably blamed sexism for Supergirl’s historic box office humiliation. You know, it’s the MAGA crowd’s hatred of women, blah, blah…

Except, uhm, Supergirl flopped all over planet Earth. Shouldn’t oh-so enlightened Europe have saved Supergirl?

Moviegoers like the guy who plays Spider-Man. They like Tom Holland. At the very least, he hasn’t smeared half the customers as racists who voted for a guy who rapes 13-year-olds.

Tom Holland seems like a pretty decent guy who doesn’t hate us.

Supergirl star Milly Alcock seems like an arrogant asshole who does hate us. Same with Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who also just got his ass handed to him at the box office.

Goodwill matters. Supergirl and Reacher squandered it. Those two idiots will continue to work, but it is highly unlikely they will become movie stars.

Audience trust matters, as well. Sony is trusted to deliver great Spider-Man movies. These days, no one has much trust in DC or Marvel after they went woke, which killed the quality and entertainment value of their movies.

Make decent movies. Don’t insult the customers. Pretty simple formula, Hollywoodtards.