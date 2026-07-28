Pope Leo Will Host Andrea Bocelli and Children’s Choir in Televised Concert for Peace

Pope Leo XIV will join with world renowned singer Andrea Bocelli to a host a young children’s choir in a concert for peace.

The concert will be held at Borgo Laudato si’ on July 29 where Pope Leo and Bocelli are expected to dedicate time praying for peace while upholding music as a universal language of unity, per Vatican News.

Borgo Laudato Si’ is scheduled to be the setting for a moment of prayer promoted by the Laudato Si’ Center for Higher Education and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation. On July 29, an international choir of 164 children and young people from five areas around the world affected by crises will come together with Pope Leo XIV in an event where music becomes a universal language of peace. The event, “Canticle of Peace,” is part of the celebrations marking 800 years since the death of St. Francis of Assisi.

Andrea Bocelli and the ABF Voices of Choir will accompany Pope Leo as he calls for a moment of reflection and prayer while petitioning for peace. The concert is expected to host over 600 young singers from the Holy Land, Uganda, Haiti, and Italy, many of whom come from backgrounds ravaged by war and poverty.

NBC News and Noticas Telemundo will serve as the exclusive broadcasters for the Concert for Peace.

Pope Leo marked the earlier days of his pontificate as being a promoter of the arts, specifically cinema, hailing it for “helping audiences consider their own lives, look at the complexity of their experiences with new eyes and examine the world as if for the first time.”

“In doing so, they rediscover a portion of the hope that is essential for humanity to live to the fullest,” he said in 2025.

“Cinema is much more than just a screen; it is an intersection of desires, memories and questions. It is a sensory journey in which light pierces the darkness and words meet silence. As the plot unfolds, our mind is educated, our imagination broadens, and even pain can find new meaning,” he continued.