Rosie O’Donnell Sings About Trump’s ‘Teeny Tiny’ Penis, ‘Dirty Diapers’ Days After Claiming He’s ‘Obsessed’ With Her

Rosie O’Donnell sang about President Donald Trump’s “teeny tiny” penis and “dirty diapers” in a bizarre video posted to TikTok — just days after claiming the president is “obsessed” with her.

“I watched a review of the White House Correspondents’ dinner, and I wrote this little song — a parody from The Wizard of Oz — for our loving president,” O’Donnell declared in a recent video posted to social media.

The 64-year-old then began bizarrely singing: “His approval rate is 30, his diaper’s always dirty. I think the guy’s insane, da da, duh duh, da da da.”

“He ain’t no stable genius, he’s got a teeny tiny [penis],” O’Donnell continued caroling. “But he doesn’t have a brain. The Reflecting Pool is green, his reasons were obscene. It’s him we all do blame, da da da, nah nah nah nah.”

“He grew a magic ear, stole billions in a year, ‘cause he doesn’t have a brain,” the actress sang before the camera, mocking the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt on President Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, where former fire chief Corey Comperatore was tragically killed.

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O’Donnell went on to sing, “Oh, I, can’t tell you why some people think he’s smart. All he does is lie and cheat and steal — and he’s asleep when meets start. He still dreams that he’s Putin while our country, he is lootin’. On humanity, a stain. Da da da, nah nah nah nah.”

“All he does is cause us trauma ’cause he’ll never be Obama, ’cause he doesn’t have a brain,” the former The View host sang, concluding her unhinged tune.

“I hope you enjoy that, Donald. That’s for you,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, the left-wing actress has repeatedly claimed that the president is “obsessed” with her, despite the fact that her own therapist has warned her to dial down her own obsession with Trump.

O’Donnell — who fled the United States for Ireland earlier last year — has been disseminating a constant barrage of TikTok posts ranting about Trump, spreading fearmongering rhetoric, including the bizarre claim that the president will use an “assassination attempt or terrorist bombing” to cancel this year’s midterm elections.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.