Nancy Sinatra Calls to ‘Eliminate All Guns’ After ‘Mass Shooting’ That Wasn’t a Mass Shooting

Singer and actress Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of Frank Sinatra, called to “eliminate all guns” after reports of a “mass shooting” in Seattle that turned out not to be a “mass shooting” at all.

Nancy reacted to a post by an X user that said: “With the mass shooting at Seattle Center, it might be good to mention that Bill Clinton’s assault weapons ban reduced mass shooting deaths by nearly half – but after George W Bush & Republicans let it expire, mass shooting deaths more than doubled – because it’s the f*cking guns.”

Nancy’s response: “Eliminate the guns. The founding fathers did not know about automatic weapons.”

Breitbart News reported the Seattle shooting, noting that it was actually a shootout between at least two people that occurred during the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday. Three people were killed in the shootout and four others injured and police detained a 15-year-old in connection with the incident.

NBC News noted that a second suspect was killed in the shootout and police are seeking a possible third suspect. Multiple handguns were recovered at the scene. The guns included one that Democrats refer to as a “ghost gun” and another that was outfitted with a “Glock switch.”

A total of 14 rounds were fired during the shootout.

Mike Blooberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Washington the No. 9 state in the Union for gun control stringency. Some of Washington’s gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on “Glock switches,” a ban on bump stocks, a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, a gun storage law, and universal background checks for handgun sales.

None of Washington’s gun controls prevented the shootout.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.