George and Amal Clooney Flee French Home Due to Wildfire

Marseille (France) (AFP) – Hollywood star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal have evacuated their French home near the southeastern town of Brignoles after a fast-moving wildfire broke out nearby, authorities said Thursday.

Over the past week, France has been battling some of the country’s worst forest fires in living memory.

The largest fire has ravaged 42,000 hectares (103,000 acres)– an area larger than the US city of Detroit — in the southwest of France.

The Clooneys, who have nine-year-old twins, own the Domaine du Canadel, an estate near Brignoles where a fire broke out on Wednesday evening.

“At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the couple said in a letter to the mayor of Brignoles quoted by People magazine.

They said they hoped all their neighbours remained safe.

“Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole,” the letter said.

Authorities confirmed the authenticity of the letter. The mayor said the celebrity couple were not required to evacuate but chose to leave the property as a precaution.

Clooney’s estate includes a 18th-century manor house, a pond, a swimming pool, and vineyards, set within a 170-hectare (420-acre) property.

The blaze in Brignoles has burned 130 hectares (321 acres) and forced more than 600 people to evacuate, firefighters and authorities said. Most people were able to return home on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 270 firefighters remained deployed, supported by four water-bombing helicopters. Four firefighters were injured.