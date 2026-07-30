Watch: Jon Kahn Tells Athens Defense Summit Why Andrew Breitbart ‘Would Be the Proudest Father’ of the Conservative Movement

Countries aren’t always conquered through bombs in battle but often through culture wars; mass media projecting a preferred polemic or pop culture phenoms force feeding their fans propaganda. Andrew Breitbart, a founding father of America’s modern conservative movement, knew this and put it best, famously saying “culture is downstream from politics.” Breitbart News COO Jon Kahn recently joined an Athens Defense Summit 2026 panel discussion, titled “Culture Wars: The First Line of Defense,” and walked the audience of former heads of state, strategic advisors, and senior news editors through how countries can be captured not with weaponry but with ideology.

“Did anybody ever see this very famous, very viral in America, KGB video from the 1980s where the whole concept was how do you ideologically subvert a nation?” Kahn said. “There were four steps to it: It was demoralization, destabilization, crisis, then normalization.”

“They go step by step in order to restructure and weaken the country to to create either chaos or dependence on the government. So so what they would do is they would attack the the pillars that made a country streng strong. So, for example, in America, we were founded on faith, freedom, family, marriage, all of these things. And if systematically in America, you’ve seen an attack in the the attempt to toxify religion, traditional families, marriage, etc. So, once you weaken a country, they become more vulnerable. And so, how do you how do you do that? And you know, Breitbart News was founded on the concept of culture dictates politics, not the other way around.”

The panel was moderated by Nicos Theodoropoulos, Managing Partner, Paragon Holdings. Theodoropoulos interjected, saying “I think it’s the only media platform I would say that has this kind of concept value.”

“It was something that Andrew Breitbart said very early on and that has been adopted by everybody in the conservative movement in America,” Kahn explained. “And so the question is how do you attack the culture? Well, you infiltrate all the institutions that have the loudest microphones and the biggest ability to spread the message. You go after academia, you go after Hollywood, you go after big tech, you go after the media, right? And you and you spread the message that way.”

One of the latest examples of Hollywood spreading its preferred political message, as Kahn described, and it relates to Greece, no less, is found in filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming blockbuster epic The Odyssey.

The $250 million Universal Pictures project kicked a planet-sized hornet’s nest last month with reports confirming Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is cast to play Helen of Troy. An Oscar-winner in Nyong’o playing a famously white character prompted a fierce, weeks-long debate about Hollywood’s often one-sided racial-pandering, where white characters are played by non-white actors. The rancor dredged up the oft-forgotten “inclusion” rules the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences forces filmmakers to obey to be eligible for a Best Picture nomination. Speculation that trans actor Elliott Page is playing Achilles, mythology’s greatest warrior, has also caused widespread outrage.

“So, what they do is they normalize these issues by infiltrating the messages that are put through film and TV,” Kahn said. “One of my favorite stories, a man named Orson Bean, who was Andrew Breitbart’s father-in-law, very famous actor, worked with Orson Wells, Alfred Hitchcock. He came in to do an interview with us and he was talking about this concept that culture dictates politics. He said gay marriage passed in America through the Supreme Court. Say what you want about gay marriage. I came from Los Angeles, so I don’t really care about it personally but a lot of people do and they believe in traditional marriage. Orson said the Supreme Court didn’t pass gay marriage, Will and Grace passed gay marriage,” Kahn said of the mid-90s mega-hit NBC sitcom.

Indeed, Will & Grace was the highest-rated sitcom among adults 18–49 from 2001 to 2005. A decade later, the Supreme Court ruled that marriage as between a man and a woman is unconstitutional.

“Now, Will and Grace was a very famous TV show in America that normalized the concept of gay marriage,” Kahn said during the panel discussion. “And so, that was the most that was the most crystallized version of that concept that I’ve heard.”

“If you if you attack religion, right? If you attack faith, if you attack the family unit — the strongest institutions — and in big media, we’ve dealt with this at Breitbart, where they sent they fill your time, your news feeds with junk,” Kahn continued. “Look at TikTok, the algorithm for TikTok normalizes anti-American messages. They want that fed to us. They want to sew that chaos.”

When conservative cultural figures, politicos, and center-right media gained ground and spread into mainstream America, The Left, their allies in Big Tech especially, struck back with draconian censorship campaigns that muzzled the loudest voices like Breitbart News.

“After President Trump got elected in 2016, Breitbart was very effective on social media. It was an even playing field. And we always had a theory that if there’s an even playing field and everybody has an opportunity to speak, conservative ideas will win, because it’s common sense,” Kahn said. “And so in 2016, they did studies about Breitbart’s Facebook and our social media. And my favorite story is there was a senator from San Francisco named Diane Feinstein. And after Trump won, they did studies about the Breitbart social media eco ecosystem. And so she approached Mark Zuckerberg and said you created this platform where the playing field was even and ideas could be heard and she said to him you created this — basically you lost us the election because Breitbart and President Trump used those platforms so well. If you don’t fix this, we will And so what you saw after that was all these attempts to silence conservative free speech. You saw hate speech, which is undefinable because what you find hate speech might be different from what I find hate speech. It’s subjective. You saw misinformation, all these themes that came up in an effort to try to silence conservatives and they were ultimately unsuccessful because they couldn’t figure out a way to do it.”

“We we broke a story from Google. We got an inside video from Google a week after the election, I think it was, and they it was the leadership of Google talking to their staff and they were all crying and had service dogs and, you know, ponies and stuff like that. And they said, ‘We are determined to make populism a blip in history.’ This was four days after Trump got elected. So at Breitbart, we’re always kind of we we we pride ourselves on being the first ones through the door and the first ones through the door always get the bloodiest,” Kahn said.

Kahn’s panel was sandwiched between Miroslav Gačević, Serbia’s Deputy Minister of European Integration, former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert Deputy Minister, and Strategic Advisor to the President of Zambia, Dr. Greg Mills.

He continued to offer examples of how conservative media can win culture wars, explaining how Breitbart’s 2016 election coverage of the Hollywood celebrities campaigning for Hilary Clinton helped shape the debate and likely tipped the scales for conservatives.

“What we did in 2016 was we kept we kept taking every every quote from a celebrity. Every crazy thing they said, we would write an article and we put it up. We wouldn’t editorialize. We just go, ‘This is what this is what Brad Pitt said. This is what Julianne Moore said. This is what Jennifer Lawrence said.’ We didn’t comment on it. We just said this is what they said,” Kahn explain. “So what happened was Trump won in 2016. The New York Times, who doesn’t like Breitbart per se, did a story about how celebrities were no longer influential in elections largely because of how Breitbart covered them during the campaign. So what we did by showing it every single time, you exposed them to the audience, we held up a mirror and we went ‘this is what they do. This is the disconnect between the elites and the everyday hardworking American’ And it was very effective.”

“And I don’t think they learned their lesson,” Kahn continued. Left-wing Hollywood, he said “don’t have any impact anymore because they lost their credibility. During the 2024 election they had Bruce Springsteen, they had John Bon Joy, Taylor Swift — it had no impact. We saw what they were trying to do from the culture and we exposed it and blocked it.”

Indeed, as Silicon Valley titans turn away from Democrats and toward Trump, the establishment media’s trust and viewership plummet, and Hollywood’s prestige evaporates, Breitbart News’ influence in media, culture, and politics rises.

Asked what he believes Andrew Breitbart would think of his legacy and namesake, the company he founded, and its impact on the conservative movement, Kahn said “I think he’d be the proudest ‘father’ you could possibly imagine.”

“The way I got involved in this was very unusual. I came from film and music and kind of stumbled into this world. When Andrew passed away, I wanted to help carry on his legacy because I thought it was so important. So I joined the company when he passed away and that’s 14 years ago. And I think that from where I started to being on stage with you talking about these issues, all these issues, I think he’d be the proudest father you could possibly imagine.”

“Andrew was a disruptor. I think people at this summit can probably conclude that Mr. Matt Boyle is a disruptor. President Trump is a disruptor,” Kahn continued. “Breitbart was founded on a simple one notion: Let’s change the world. And I think that I can speak for Matt. I know how passionate Matt is. I wouldn’t be here 14 years later if I weren’t passionate about this cause, with a lot of cost personal cost. ”

We’re not CNN. We’re not New York Times. We we’re not a billion dollar company with camera trucks. We’re about a hundred people with laptops trying to save America and Western civilization.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson