Nolte: Disney Credibly Accused of Racism After ‘Wonder Man’ Cancellation

Although the Disney Grooming Syndicate announced in March that there would be a second season of the Marvel streaming show Wonder Man, on Thursday Disney reversed course and pulled the plug.

We can now assume Disney never officially renewed the show, because we now know no writers’ room was put together. In fact, the writers were told to pursue other jobs.

The ratings for Wonder Man were never all that hot. So, Disney likely hoped that announcing a second season would become a self-fulfilling prophecy. What I mean is that announcing a second season would generate publicity and excitement for Wonder Man by making it look like a hit. This would generate a bandwagon effect of more viewers. More viewers would result in a second season.

That did not happen.

Instead, Disney is being credibly accused of racism for cancelling yet another project with a black protagonist.

And let’s not forget the Marvel show Ironheart, which died after a single season.

This accusation of racism is credible because there is simply no question that Disney is self-sabotaging projects involving black protagonists, and this is not limited to the Marvel brand. There was also the Star Wars streaming show The Acolyte.

The Blade reboot that never was is a perfect example of what I mean.

Everyone loved Wesley Snipes as Blade. He was cool. He was all man. The movies, especially the first two, delivered and then some.

Rebooting Blade with a slick black man like Mahershala Ali should have been a no-brainer for Disney. Cool black guys killing vampires…? Who doesn’t want to see more of that?

But the condescending, leftist racists at Disney sabotaged a surefire, black-led blockbuster with… what else?… Woke. The condescending racists at Disney turned an easy-peasy hit into a woke struggle session:

In a breakdown by Variety’s Tatiana Siegel, it’s being said that Marvel’s Blade reboot was originally headed in a very different direction than what most fans would expect from a Blade film with multi-Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as its titular character. The report claims that “the story at one point morphed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons,” and that “Blade was relegated to the fourth lead” of the film.

Again and again and again, Disney insists on sabotaging these black-led projects with woke messaging which ensures their failure. For this racist reason, Disney refuses to give black actors and black projects the okay to be universally appealing and entertaining. Instead, because of the skin color involved, these projects are sabotaged with smug, humorless, and unappealing characters along with a mix of woke lectures, gay stuff, and an air of superiority that kills the entertainment value.

Basically, Disney is chewing up black actors and black-led franchises as cannon fodder to push a political agenda.

Why won’t Disney give these black actors and black brands a chance simply by making them universally appealing and entertaining? Because Disney is willing to annihilate black careers and sacrifice black franchises to push its leftist political agenda.