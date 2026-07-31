Nolte: Thursday ‘Spider-Man; Brand New Day’ Previews Top ‘Supergirl’s’ Entire Run

The Thursday previews for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have already out-grossed the entire run of the six-week-old Supergirl.

Brand New Day’s Thursday preview take of $75 million has humiliated Supergirl’s total domestic gross of $72 million.

Heck, I was wary about predicting Brand New Day’s first full day in theaters, Friday, would out-gross Supergirl’s $72 million, and Spidey went ahead and did what no one expected with this preview haul.

How big is a Thursday preview gross of $75 million?

It’s unprecedented. The previous record-holder was Avengers: Endgame, which previewed to $60 million. Star Wars: The Force Awakens previewed to $57 million. The twin phenomenons of this summer, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Toy Story 5, previewed to $17.6 million and $17.5 million, respectively.

Somewhere along the way, Brand New Day went from being a summer blockbuster to a full-blown event movie, and one that will likely break Endgame’s record-opening weekend of $357 million in 2019. Spidey will definitely blow the doors off the movie in second place for biggest opening weekend, which is Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $260 million in 2021.

So what does this tell us?

To begin with, it tells us I was right about absolutely everything when I ridiculed the idea that streaming and COVID and videogames and social media had killed moviegoing. No, I said, what’s killing moviegoing is shitty movies, woke movies, girlboss movies, sexless movies, movies filled with characters no one can relate to (Mary Sues, homosexuals, obnoxious girlbosses), and characters no one likes (smug, perfect, superior).

Then there’s the bullshit excuse about “superhero fatigue.” Again and again, titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool and Wolverine, and The Batman proved that a lie. But an entertainment media dedicated to protecting power by never speaking the truth — the problem is quality — continued blaming “superhero fatigue.”

The formula for success is so simple: appeal to our shared human nature. In other words, we want to watch likable and attractive actors portray characters we can relate to behave in believable ways as they overcome obstacles to achieve a goal.

Who was Supergirl made for?

Who wanted to watch a weird-looking dwarf play Supergirl, especially when she’s portrayed by a mouthy, insulting, entitled, and divisive actress? You don’t see Tom Holland and Zendaya, the stars of The Odyssey and Brand New Day, running around mouthing off like this. They have something called … class.

Something else I’ve said all along as the Woke Gestapo took over entertainment: eventually reality will fix this. “Reality” being audience rejection and financial failure. Hollywood has spent the last ten years trying to rewire and reject human nature instead of appealing to it. Sorry, but we don’t all want to be humorless, bisexual woketards running around lecturing everyone about the evils of Western Civilization and white guys.