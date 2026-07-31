Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Release Moved to an Earlier Date

The prison release date for disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been moved one month earlier, according to federal inmate records.

Combs is now scheduled to be released from prison on January 24, 2028, according to U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records obtained by ABC News.

No reason was given for the rap mogul’s new release date, who is currently appealing his conviction and sentence. Combs was previously projected to be released from prison on February 23, 2028.

The release date for Combs — who was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October 2025 for transporting prostitutes — is reportedly subject to change again as a result of behavior and other factors.

Earlier this month, the “Bad Boy for Life” singer was involved in a prison fight that landed him in solitary confinement.

The fight came after another inmate made a remark to the music mogul, instigating the altercation, a source told ABC News at the time.

In October of last year, the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” singer arrived at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal correctional facility in New Jersey, where he was initially kept away from the prison’s general population.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs’ trial last year exposed the sordid private life of one of the most influential figures in music. The case featured harrowing testimony about violence, drugs, and sexual performances that witnesses said he referred to as “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”

The 56-year-old music mogul — whose life of luxury in the hip-hop world vanished with his criminal conviction — was acquitted of other charges that carried the potential for a life sentence, such as sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs did not testify during the trial, and while his defense team acknowledged that he could be violent, they argued that prosecutors were straining to make a federal crime out of his personal life.