‘Dune’ Star Javier Bardem Blames Israel for the Illegal Migrant Invasion of Spanish Ceuta

Anti-Israel actor Dune 3 star Javier Bardem blamed Israel for the invasion of Spanish territory by tens of thousands of Muslim migrants.

The No Country for Old Men star shared his attack on Israel on his Instagram Stories claiming that Israel somehow benefits from a “destabilized Spain.” Indeed, he even disputed that there is any sort of invasion at all.

“Ceuta is in Africa, not Europe. this isn’t an ‘invasion’ of the West,” he exclaimed. “If anything it’s the reverse, given Morocco functions increasingly as a Western-aligned client state.”

He added that Spain has been “Europe’s loudest voice” against Israel and the U.S.A.

Bardem went on to push the false claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Muslims to take possession of Ceuta.

“We don’t know who engineered this crisis,” he exclaimed in his post, “but we know who benefits from a weakened, destabilized Spain: Israel and the Western far right eager to turn migration onto a weapon against Muslims.”

The actor wrapped up his post with the much-bandied lie that Israel is engaging in “genocide.”

Bardem ended his post, saying, “Conclusion: this has nothing to do with Islam ‘invading’ Europe, and everything to do with punishing the loudest European government still willing to call a genocide a genocide.”

In another post, he called the invasion of dangerous marauding Muslim men an “engineered crisis.”

Bardem’s support for conquering Muslims and his attack on the U.S. and Israel drew the ire of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who called Bardem “another dim-witted actor.”

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