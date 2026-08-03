With an incredible domestic haul of $360 million, Spider-Man: Brand New Day now owns the record for the biggest opening weekend of all time.

The previous record-holder, Avengers: Endgame, opened to 357.1 million in 2019. No one believed that record could ever be broken. To begin with, Endgame’s $357.1 million obliterated second place (Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $260 million in 2021). Then there was the fact that Endgame was an event ten years in the making when people still cared about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Globally, Brand New Day scored $932 million, which did not top Endgame’s incredible $1.22 billion… Almost a billion dollars over a few days? Mind-blowing.

Here’s my favorite part of the far-left Deadline’s write-up: “Still, who knew we’d see these numbers again in a post-Covid, streaming strong world.”

Who knew? How about anyone not paid to publish lame-ass-fake-news excuses for their advertisers (the studios) after they serially failed to produce movies that actually appeal to the public? Who knew? That would be anyone who saw the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick (and others) and deduced that maybe people still want to go to the movies, but only if the movies aren’t woketard trash full of gay stuff, obnoxious girlbosses, sexless weirdos, man-bashing, anti-Western lectures, and ham-handed political propaganda.

Imagine being one of the most powerful trade publications in Hollywood, and you are either wholly ignorant of the moviegoing audience or dishonest.

Anyone with half of a brain or even the shallowest knowledge of the history of Hollywood knows that the act of “going to the movies” is hard-wired into human nature going back thousands of years. People have been gathering to be told stories from the beginning of civilization. Movies have held the torch of that tradition for over 100 years. Movies survived the Depression in the 1930s, the creation of television in the 1950s, the launch of cable television in the 1970s, the home video boom of the 1980s, the videogame craze of the 1990s, and the streaming boom of the 2010s.

The only reason lying outlets like the liars at Deadline blamed COVID and streaming was to protect the powerful studios from the truth: the studios produced years and years of garbage no one wanted to watch — most of it woke garbage.

And it’s not just blockbusters proving this. Two little movies, Obsession and Backrooms, have grossed $263 million and $197 million, respectively.

So, no, it’s not only about IP and franchises and brands. It’s about what is has always been about: making movies that appeal to Normal People, movies people actually want to see. And what they don’t want to see is gay stuff, girlbosses, political propaganda, and anti-human woketardery.