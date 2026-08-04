Actor Matthew Lillard Claims Amazon’s ‘Carrie’ Remake Resonates With Him as the Father of a ‘Non-Binary Kid’

Actor Matthew Lillard made it all about him and his “non-binary kid” when he was asked what he thinks of Amazon Prime’s new series based on Stephen King horror character Carrie.

“This material resonates with me,” the Scream 7 star said during a press availability at last week’s San Diego Comic Con, “not only because I am a girl dad, but because I’m the father of a not only a girl, but a boy, and non-binary kid.”

“This story resonates with me because I am myself an outsider, right?” Lillard, who portrays Principal Grayle in the new series, continued. “I grew up with severe learning disabilities, I was an obese teenager, transplanted from Detroit, Michigan to Orange County, California, and I never felt like I fit in.”

“Um, I think what we see in Carrie is, we see ourselves, for those of us who have always felt on the outside looking in, to see ourselves represented,” he explained.

“And it’s a story of this incredibly powerful, and happy, and buoyant, and hopeful young woman who steps into this vicious world of bullying,” he went on. “And I just, I feel as I’m watching those episodes, I feel seen, and I feel connected to her journey.”

He concluded, saying, “Um, and also because having, being the father of a queer kid, you’re like, all you want to do is protect that kid and allow them to rise up out of the moment they’re in in high school, and let them be their best selves as they get past this gauntlet called high school in America.”

Lillard may not have felt like he “fit in” when he was in high school, but today he just another run-of-the-mill, left-wing member of the Hollywood elite spouting off on all the usual, radically far-left topics.

For instance, last November, during the screening for his Scream film, he was seen screaming “Fuck ICE.” And back in 2021, he joined the rest of Hollywood in condemning the U.S. Senate for acquitting Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol Hill riots.

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