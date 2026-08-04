Cancel Culture: Broadway’s ‘Hadestown’ Splits from Actor Geno Segers After Old Trans Male Athletes Comments Resurface

The 2026 musical Hadestown has reportedly parted ways with actor Geno Segers after his previous online posts — which included opposing pronoun usage and criticizing male athletes participating in women’s sports — resurfaced.

“The producers of Hadestown and Geno Segers have mutually agreed that Mr. Segers will no longer join the Broadway production. Additional casting will be announced shortly,” Hadestown producers told Variety on Sunday.

Segers — who was recently announced to play Hades in the Broadway production of Hadestown: The Musical — has since made his Instagram account private and removed videos from his YouTube channel.

The bizarre controversy — which showcases the still-living remnants of cancel culture — stems from the actor’s earlier online comments and videos, in which he revealed his opposition to pronoun usage and criticized male athletes competing in women’s sports.

The comments and videos reportedly resurfaced on theater blogs this week, sparking fierce backlash among woke leftists.

Segers’ past stage credits include On the Town and The Lion King.

He also appeared in several TV shows, including 15 episodes of Banshee, in which he played Chayton Littlestone, and nearly 70 episodes of Pair of Kings, where he portrayed Mason Makoola.

The actor also appeared in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, as Danny Trudeau.

The Broadway show, Hadestown — written by Anaïs Mitchell — combines the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with the myth of Hades and Persephone though folk and jazz music.

A live stage capture of the play — which started on Broadway run in 2019 — was filmed with the original principal cast in London early last year. It also premiered in theaters for a limited release on July 24.

The new Hadestown cast is reportedly set to begin their run on September 1.

The cast features pop-rock musician Kayko as Orpheus, Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Catch Me If You Can‘s Broadway actor Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, and actress Amber Iman as Persephone.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.