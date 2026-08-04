Rosie O’Donnell: Trump ‘Falling Asleep, ‘Very Physically Ill,’ ‘Doesn’t Look Like He’s Long for This Earth’

Comedienne Rosie O’Donnell continued attacking her longtime rival President Donald Trump this week when she said he looks “very physically ill,” adding he’s not “long for this earth.”

O’Donnell expressed her thoughts on the president’s health and his state of mind during an interview with Kara Swisher.

“He’s falling asleep, he’s very physically ill, he doesn’t look like he’s long for this earth, he shouldn’t be the man in control of the nuclear codes.”

When Swisher asked if perhaps Trump might be losing his base, O’Donnell agreed, saying that “people have died because of him.”

“I think people are waking up. So many people have suffered and people have died because of him,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell also advised to Democrats to “stand up to” Trump at every turn, accusing the president of doing “evil, horrific, inhumane things to everyone.” When Kara Swisher suggested that Democrats have debated just ignoring Trump if they win the mid-terms, O’Donnell said that they should not forget him.

“We can’t forget him because he’s constantly doing evil horrific inhumane things to everyone and enriching himself in broad daylight. I don’t understand why Jimmy Carter had to sell his peanut farm, but these idiots are making billions of dollars and announcing it and no one is doing anything,” she said.