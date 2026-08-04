Video: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Star Mark Ruffalo Backs Democratic Socialist Candidates During Abdul El-Sayed Fundraiser

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo was thrilled to announce his support of several communist Democratic Socialists of America candidates in races in Michigan and said that “progressives” have been working toward socialist and communist ideals since 2016.

Ruffalo appeared in an online fundraiser for several Michigan DSA candidates, including, Muslim U.S. State Sen. candidate Abdul El-Sayed, congressional candidate William Lawrence, and socialist State House candidate Donavan McKinney. During the live video feed he pointed out that “progressives” have been on the march for communism for years already.

Left-wing commentator Krystal Ball noted that Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) candidates have been winning an increasing number of victories over Democrat opponents and that sent a gleeful Ruffalo off to gloat about how wonderful the end of the Democrat Party is for “progressives.”

“This is our movement coming to bear fruit. I mean, this is what we started in 2016. This is where the progressives have been moving. This is our time. And they have to spend more and more money each time to beat us. And it’s just a matter of time till they flop, and this could be it,” he gushed.

Ruffalo, who reportedly earned a $12 million payout for his short appearance in the latest Spider-Man flick and is worth upwards to $35 million in total, does not seem to have donated all his millions to those who are in need, has nonetheless been spouting off against “the rich” for years.

He has been an advocate of higher taxes on “the rich,” was a vocal supporter of Brazil’s socialist president, and was pleased to add his support for the pro-communist “Let Cuba Live” campaign.

Ruffalo has also been a virulent opponent of Republicans and Donald Trump. And has been especially vocal about opposing Trump’s immigration agenda.

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