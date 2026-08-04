Zac Brown Band Gives Away Free Cruise Tickets to More than 37,000 Fans

The Zac Brown Band gave away free cruise tickets — worth a staggering $40 million — to more than 37,000 fans on Sunday, calling it “the biggest giveaway in history.”

The country band gave away the cruise trips at its Fenway Park concert in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, just before performing their 2021 song, “Same Boat,” according to a report by NBC10.

“Tonight we’re gonna do something that even Jimmy would say is crazy,” Zac Brown announced to more than 37,000 fans at the ballpark. “I’m buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat. This is the biggest giveaway in history, ladies and gentlemen.”

Concertgoers were then told to text “SameBoatBoston” to a special number before 11:59 p.m. in order to claim their free cruise tickets aboard the Margaritaville at Sea, which can be redeemed on select sailings over the course of next year.

Notably, Brown’s band teamed up with the cruise line, which also served as the lead sponsor for their “Love & Fear Tour.” The entire giveaway is reportedly valued at nearly $40 million.

“We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans,” Margaritaville at Sea CEO Christopher Ivy told NBC10. “This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we’re proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality.”

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Moreover, Brown and his band now hold the record for the most consecutive sold out performances at Fenway Park, and the most tickets sold in the ballpark’s history.

Sunday’s concert also made for the Zac Brown Band’s 15th consecutive sold out show.

The Zac Brown Band just kicked off their “Love and Fear Tour” recently in Boston, and fans attending their concerts in other cities will also have a chance to win a cruise trip, as the band said they will be giving away four cruises per show.

“Super excited, looking forward to it,” Jeff Miner — who attended the Fenway Park concert with his wife — told WJAR. “Who knows? Maybe I’ll be cruising in the Caribbean here pretty quick.”

Zac Brown Band fan, Gianna Lemarier, meanwhile, said fans were skeptical at first, telling WHDH, “Everybody kind of goes silent at first. They’re thinking, ‘What’s the catch?’ But then Zac’s like, ‘No, this is what it is.'”

“Is he serious?” Nathan Whitcomb — who also went to Sunday’s concert — told WBZ. “I didn’t believe it. It didn’t seem real. It was just amazing. I’m still speechless.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.