Media Lynch Mob Demands Pop Singer Tate McRae Prove She’s Not MAGA

The left-wing media lynch mob is clamoring for the head of pop singer Tate McRae because she will not forcefully and directly disavow the “MAGA” movement to satisfy their demands.

The Grammy-nominated singer is being attacked for having performed a duet with country music star Morgan Wallen and is also under scrutiny for her rumored relationship with hockey star Jack Hughes — both of whom are accused by the left of being “MAGA.”

Forbes magazine, for instance, published a piece posing as breaking business news by Mary Roeloffs with a title screaming, “Tate McRae Distances Herself From MAGA Association—But Doesn’t Outright Deny.” How dare McRae not “outright deny” MAGA.

“Grammy nominee Tate McRae is continuing to take heat for her perceived association with the MAGA movement, after she refused to outright deny the speculation in a recent Variety interview in which she pointed to her support of LGBTQ+ and women’s causes and said she thinks it’s “pretty obvious” what side of the aisle she stands on,” Roeloffs wrote disapprovingly.

Roeloffs went on to scoldingly note that “McRae, who is Canadian, has been dodging online speculation she’s associated with MAGA for more than a year, since she scored her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song by duetting with Morgan Wallen.”

Wallen’s music, Roeloffs sneers, is “Trump-coded” and he has a “history of racial behavior.” Then she turns her attention to hockey star Hughes, writing that he was “was at the center of a controversy that saw the men’s team members laugh at a sexist comment about the women’s team made by Trump.”

Roeloffs continues her non-news article by noting that leftists online have been demanding that McRae openly disavow the MAGA movement, but have been disappointed in her refusal to bow to their demands.

Variety also tried to stir controversy in an August 3 interview with the McRae written by Stephen J. Horowitz.

Horowitz asked McRae about the left-wing attacks and she again blew off any direct response to the left’s accusations and said that she lets her actions speak for her.

I ask her why it’s important for her not to tread into that sort of conversation. “I like to say my piece through organizations I support and the environment that I have on tour,” she says. Last year, for instance, she posted a TikTok advertising a “Little Miss Possessive” hoodie, with a portion of proceeds going to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth, and Global Fund for Women. “I think it’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support. And I hope that my fans can see that through the things that I’m putting my energy towards.”

This guilt by association is a typical leftist tactic. BotheWallen and Hughes have been major targets of the left-wing attack machine.

Wallen, of course, was a target of the left-wing cancel culture in 2021 when video surfaced of the singer jokingly calling one of his buddies a “pussy-ass nigga” during a private night out with friends. The video immediately led to Wallen being banned from the American Music Awards and his music being pulled from radio rotation.

The attempt to destroy his career, though, only pushed him to greater heights as several of his albums became top sellers and his songs became huge hits.

Wallen has also been an open supporter of President Donald Trump, and was deeply saddened by the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

As to Team USA Olympic hockey player Jack Hughes, the left was furious with him for telling the world he is proud to be an American and saying he was “super excited” to meet President Trump at the White House.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston