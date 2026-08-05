Video: Celebrity Blogger Perez Hilton ‘Covered in Blood’ on Livestream, Hospitalized After Police Investigation

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton was rushed to a hospital in Miami, Florida, late Tuesday night after reports he livestreamed himself self-harming via a TikTok video, police have said.

NBC News reports a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office statement detailed deputies responded to multiple reports of someone “who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media” in a private home.

In a follow-up statement, the sheriff’s office said the person was “safely recovered” and taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to receive unspecified medical attention.

It said deputies spoke to family members at the scene, who confirmed the person had been alone inside the residence. The NBC News report noted the aforementioned video was unsparing in what it revealed:

The video, which was streamed on TikTok before the platform pulled it, appeared to show Hilton covered in blood, with cuts around his arms and torso, holding what appeared to be a knife. In the video, viewers pleaded with him and asked for his phone number so they could alert authorities.

The said TikTok video that sparked the rushed medical response has been taken down.

The co-CEOs of the talent management firm that represents Hilton, Golden Artists Entertainment, said in a statement they “are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton.”

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him,” co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan said.

“Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well being, as well as the well being of his family.”

Perez Hilton (born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) is the father of three children born via surrogacy.

In a June 17 video on Instagram, he announced his family was moving back to his birthplace Miami permanently after having lived in Las Vegas for 3½ years.

The blogger, 48, is best known for sharing celebrity blunders and outing LGBTQI+ stars via his website founded in 2004 where his barbed takes have drawn criticism over the years from some celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Khloe Kardashian, Mila Kunis and his former friend Lady Gaga.

Perez Hilton was a stage name he chose as a play on Paris Hilton, who was one of the most written about celebrities at the time he began his online presence.

He has appeared in shows such as Miss America, Celebrity Big Brother, and Worst Cooks in America.

Hilton has been known to refer to himself as the “first influencer” and argues the National Enquirer and Us Weekly were the celebrity tabloids that set the tone for him to follow.