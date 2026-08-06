Mike Rowe: If Democrats Embrace Their DSA Faction, ‘It’ll Be the Largest Political Blunder in My Lifetime’

Mike Rowe said if the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) “continue to grow in popularity, and the Democrats actually campaign on their behalf, I think it’ll be the largest political blunder in my lifetime.”

“I’m not what you’d call a keen observer of the political climate in our country, but I do pay attention, broadly, to what’s going on within our two parties,” Rowe began in a Sunday X post, sharing a monologue from a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

“Watching the latest from @billmaher, I was reminded of how we struggle to reconcile our support for an idea we might like, if it’s promoted by a politician we hate. And vice versa,” the Dirty Jobs star continued.

“Here though, we have an opportunity — Democrats, in particular — to speak out loudly and clearly against an ideology that has been proven, demonstrably, to be a really bad idea,” he added.

Rowe went on to warn, “It’s alarming to see how quickly communism has been embraced by so many, but it’s even more alarming to see how many have yet to condemn it in favor of sheltering under a ‘big tent.'”

“This week, Gavin Newsom dismissed concerns over Democratic Socialists of America and progressive candidates winning key primaries, stating he would gladly campaign for them,” he pointed out, noting that the California governor “argued that the party must be in the ‘addition, not subtraction business’ to retake control of Congress.”

“Wow,” the Deadliest Catch star continued. “The candidates that Newsom is referring to here are not subtle. They have clearly articulated precisely what they want, and exactly what they will try to accomplish if they gain power. No borders. No police. No prisons. No Senate.”

“From each according to his needs, from each according to his abilities, and so forth. They are literally quoting Karl Marx, and they are literally on the record as desiring to completely dismantle our government and replace it with actual communism,” Rowe said.

The Returning the Favor host added that Newsom “says he will campaign on their behalf, if doing so will result in a Congressional win. Truly amazing.”

“Seems to me that this is best opportunity Democrats will ever have to make some kind of reasonable appeal to Independents, and those not on board with this administration,” Rowe surmised.

“This is a chance to affirmatively distance themselves from an ideology that has caused more human suffering than any other scheme dreamt up by man. And yet, they have not,” he continued.

“If the DSA continues to grow in popularity, and the Democrats actually campaign on their behalf, I think it’ll be the largest political blunder in my lifetime,” the How the Universe Works narrator disclosed.

“Unless, of course, I’m wrong, and the DSA expands to swallow the Democratic Party, and communism winds up on the ballot. In which case, Ronald Reagan’s warning will haunt us all,” he added.

Rowe concluded his statement by invoking the words of former President Ronald Reagan, warning his more than 682,500 X followers: “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.”