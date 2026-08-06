Miss USA Strips Title from NC Pageant Winner Brittany Boltinhouse, Vows Not to ‘Tolerate Racism, Homophobia, Transphobia’

Miss North Carolina USA has been stripped of the title she won barely a month ago after a string of allegedly offensive posts came into public view.

The New York Post reports Brittany Boltinhouse, 27, was formally dethroned Wednesday.

Miss USA Organization chairman and CEO Thom Brodeur said the action came after what he described as conduct that violated the organization’s standards was discovered in a “thorough review of recently surfaced information.”

Although Brodeur did not specify the unbecoming conduct, he said the pageant “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity — whoever they are.”

The organization’s decision was not based on a single incident, according to Brodeur.

“What was brought to us was not a single moment,” he said. “It reflected conduct over an extended period of time. That is why this outcome was reached, and I stand behind it without qualification.”

Leaders at A Blaize Productions, which oversaw the Miss North Carolina USA contest, said the decision to relieve Boltinhouse of her title was “difficult” but also chose not to go so far as to specify the conduct that led to the decision.

Boltinhouse has yet to speak out about the decision, but Brodeur emphasized her statement will be made publicly available soon.

She has been described as, “a proud Latina woman with Honduran roots, entrepreneur, and community advocate.”