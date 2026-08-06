Nolte: Stephen Colbert’s Nepo Baby Resigns from ’60 Minutes’

Stephen Colbert’s daughter resigned from 60 Minutes this week.

In other news, Stephen Colbert’s daughter worked at 60 Minutes.

“Madeleine Carlisle, a well-regarded associate producer who joined 60 Minutes after reporting stints at Time and The Atlantic, resigned from the broadcast in recent days,” reports the New York Post.

Yes, she’s so “well-regarded,” everyone refers to her as “Stephen Colbert’s daughter.”

According to Grok, Carlisle somehow — somehow! — landed at 60 Minutes at age 22 in 2017, a year before she had even graduated college. After graduating, she somehow — somehow! — joined the far-left Atlantic, before moving to Time, and then, she somehow — somehow! — landed a sweet 60 Minutes gig as an associate producer.

Probably worth mentioning that during this meteoric rise, Carlisle’s father, former comedian Stephen Colbert, was hosting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, the same network that serves as the home of 60 Minutes.

Democrats sure got it good.

Oh, and according to Grok, one of Colbert’s daughters’ reportorial specialties was gay stuff and “gender-affirming care.” Yes, daddy’s little girl.

And now that Colbert has been unceremoniously fired after destroying the Late Show format created by David Letterman, Carlisle is out at 60 Minutes.

More..

“Stephen Colbert’s daughter has resigned from 60 Minutes, becoming the latest behind-the-scenes producer to leave the venerable newsmagazine as it grapples with a talent exodus,” adds the Post report.

Colbert’s daughter joins a bunch of other left-wing propagandists who have left 60 Minutes. Disinformation veterans like Sharyn Alfonsi, Scott Pelley, and Anderson Cooper will now have to spread their lies somewhere else.

Colbert’s daughter worked at 60 Minutes?

Yep.

Just when you think you have some sort of handle on the level of corruption in the corporate media, something like this sneaks up on you. It’s all one giant Borg Cube where everyone thinks alike in a closed loop hidden inside a black box where outside light is considered the enemy.

And, of course, even though President Trump is one of the few people to come out of the Epstein Files smelling like a rose, the resignation of Stephen Colbert’s daughter is being framed around an Epstein story 60 Minutes supposedly killed under the management of MAGA-Honey Bari Weiss (who in reality is a left-winger).

“The latest personnel shakeup coincides with fresh questions surrounding an Epstein investigation that never made it to air,” continues the Post.

And this, of course, feeds into killing the Paramount – Warner Bros. Discovery merger…

The developments come as Paramount’s proposed merger with Warner Bros. Discovery continues to face an antitrust challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general, with CNN increasingly becoming the public focus of the political fight.

The corporate media is just one big, sordid, corrupt, 24/7 pile of incestuous left-wing activism.