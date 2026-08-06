Nolte: ‘Supergirl’ Exits Theaters a ‘Howard the Duck’-sized Failure

DC’s girlboss Supergirl movie has ended its theatrical run as a historic and epic failure.

After a six-week run, this stinker grossed a pathetic $72 million domestic and an even more pathetic $53.8 million overseas. That brings its global total to $126 million.

That’s it. That’s all the money this dead-cat-bounce is gonna make in theaters, even after a ton of publicity, an attachment to one of the most popular superheroes ever, and a wide release in 3,600 U.S. theaters along with thousands of screens more around the globe.

If you figure in inflation, the $38 million that Howard the Duck grossed in 1986 adds up to $116 million today, which is only $9 million less than Supergirl. That’s hilarious.

Halle Berry’s 2004 catastrophe, Catwoman, grossed $82.4 million at the time, which adds up to $146 million in today’s dollars, or $20 million more than Supergirl.

Morbius grossed $167.4 million globally in 2022.

Joker: Folie à Deux grossed $207.5 million planet-wide in 2024.

Never in a million years did I expect Supergirl to flop this hard. Had Supergirl grossed that $125 million worldwide on its opening weekend, that would have been considered a disappointment. Instead, that’s all it made during its entire run.

That’s nuts.

So how much money did Supergirl lose?

The production and promotion costs add up to around $300 million. Warner Bros. will only receive about $70 million of that $125 million gross. That’s a loss of over $200 million.

Tee hee.

Honestly, who is this girlboss shit made for?

How was a plain-looking Supergirl supposed to attract the actual customer base for comic book movies, which is young guys?

Supergirl’s failure does not surprise me, only the size of it. I also wasn’t surprised that the handling of the character was bungled so badly. Everyone who lives in the real world knows Supergirl should have been played by a knock-out beauty, the kind of actress guys fall in love with. But for some retarded reason, Warner Bros. Discovery handed the entire DC franchise over to James Gunn, a woketard nerd who knows nothing about Normal People, and who can only remake Guardians of the Galaxy over and over again.

A red flag should have gone up when his 2025 Superman only made $619 million globally. What’s more, rather than right the ship by replacing Gunn, Warner Bros. chose instead to spread the likely falsehood that Superman was profitable — a highly questionable assertion.

What has happened to movie studios when they put more effort into writing a fictional story about how a movie made money than into writing a decent Superman movie?