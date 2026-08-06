Rapper A$AP Rocky Says He Wants to Run for Office, Praises Mamdani for ‘Rent Control’ Helping ‘Urban Communities’

Rapper A$AP Rocky clearly feels confident he has conquered the world of entertainment so now there is a new challenge looming on the horizon – politics.

Specifically, the Harlem-born performer says he want to run for high office in Congress and feels New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a model worth applauding and emulating for his “rent control” and helping “urban communities.”

The tease came in an interview on the Jason Lee Show:

Lest anyone think the rapper is ill prepared for the exigencies of politics, he revealed in the interview he is already preparing, saying he’s getting used to the tactics required.

Like shaking people’s hands… and boasting of his personal largesse.

“”I’m shaking hands, kissing babies. Look, I paid for the rent for my grandmother’s building. She refuses to move out of Harlem, right? And so I paid the rent last Christmas for everybody, all the tenants in her building,” he said.

This is not the first time a run for political office has been teased.

During a recent interview with Esquire, A$AP Rocky was asked would he ever consider running for mayor of New York City?

His answer made it clear then that nothing can be ruled out.

“For sure,” he explained. “I think so, there are a lot of political affairs that need to be addressed, changes that need to be made. I think that I would really do well because I’m a guy that’s for the people.”

As Breitbart News reported, A$AP Rocky was released from prison in Sweden back in 2019 through the personal intervention of President Donald Trump who celebrated him walking free.