Video: Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Pushes Planned Parenthood Lie that Abortion Drug Mifepristone Is ‘Very Safe’

Pop star and former Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo teamed up with Planned Parenthood on Tuesday to push abortion propaganda on social media ahead of her all-women music festival later this month benefiting the organization and many other progressive groups.

Rodrigo, who has made abortion advocacy a part of her public image, toured a Planned Parenthood location, interviewed a few women who work for the organization, and did a question-and-answer video with a Planned Parenthood employee. The various clips were posted to the social medias of a Daisy Chain Fields Festival event being held on Aug. 29.

In the question-and-answer video, the 23-year-old pop star was asked if she is “ever worried about speaking up for reproductive rights.” The former Disney star said, “No,” and that she is a “firm believer in, you don’t need to know every statistic or have a PhD in some crazy subjects to know that, um, women should be able to be in control of their own bodies and their own choices.”

Rodrigo did not mention unborn baby girls who have no say or control over whether they are killed in abortions.

When asked why Planned Parenthood matters to her, she similarly said she cares about the organization because “women and girls matter to me, and I trust women and girls to make decisions about their own bodies and their own futures.”

“And everything that Planned Parenthood does from STI testing or cancer screening helps them, you know, take control of their lives and their futures. And so, uh, Planned Parenthood would always have a special place in my heart for that reason,” she said.

Rodrigo, who appeared in Bizaardvark and the High School Musical series, did not mention Planned Parenthood’s latest 2024-2025 report bragging about 434,450 abortions. The same report indicated that prenatal services, miscarriage care, and adoption referrals accounted for only 1.7 percent (7,685), 0.6 percent (2,852), and 0.7 percent (3,038) respectively of the organization’s other services.

Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), the education and research arm of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, found that total cancer screening and prevention services decreased 43 percent, and breast exams and pap tests dropped 55 percent and 38 percent. Prenatal services were down 56 percent and contraceptive services were down 23 percent.

When asked about the difference between emergency contraception and medication abortion, Rodrigo said that abortion pills are “under attack.”

“The lawmakers are trying to say that that’s unsafe even though it’s very safe and has been for many years,” she claimed.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under President Trump is currently running a safety review for the abortion drug mifepristone after a report was released last April suggesting that 11 percent of women experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious adverse event within 45 days following a chemical abortion — which is significantly higher than the less than 0.5 percent in clinical trials reported on the FDA-approved drug label.

Republican lawmakers are also asking the FDA to roll back a Biden-era policy allowing abortion drugs to be sent via mail and through telehealth. The FDA’s mail-order scheme has enabled abortionists in blue states to mail abortion drugs into states with pro-life laws, and blue states have passed “shield laws” protecting abortionists from adverse legal action in red states. Many cases have also subsequently arisen of abusers obtaining abortion pills online and coercing or forcing women to take the drugs.

RELATED: Online Map Tracks ‘Scumbags’ Who Coerce Pregnant Women into Taking Abortion Pills

In a separate clip showing a sit down interview between Rodrigo and Rachel Rodriguez, the Chief People and Culture Officer of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Rodrigo talked about touring a clinic and called the experience “so inspiring.”

“And like you said, they’re all united in this common mission, and it’s just a beautiful thing. And it seems like you guys are all like friends, and it’s like a gorgeous thing,” she added.

The Daisy Chain Fields Festival will have performances from Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, The Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, and Not for Radio. Karen O, Stevie Nicks, and Sarah McLachlan will also be making guest appearances.

The festival is expected to benefit an array of left-wing charities and organizations, including: Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.

“Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all,” Rodrigo said in her announcement of the festival. “I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.”

“The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends,” the singer continued. “I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys Aug. 29!!!!””

The abortion-forward music event comes after Rodrigo donated a portion of her 2024-2025 “Guts” tour ticket sales to The National Network of Abortion Funds — a non-profit comprising 100 different pro-abortion groups that help women pay for abortions. She also gave out free Plan B to attendees of her tour, which received a heavy amount of backlash.

In 2022, Rodrigo told a crowd of young fans during her “Sour” tour that they need to “protect our right to have a safe abortion.” Later that year, she publicly assailed the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade, dedicating singer Lily Allen’s song “F*ck You” to those justices in the majority.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said at the time.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.