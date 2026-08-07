Jeff Bridges Says ‘Soon I’ll Be out of a Gig’ Thanks to AI, Might ‘Lease’ His Likeness

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges has seen enough of Hollywood’s enthusiastic embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) to know its hastening the demise of people like him in an industry that has delivered so much to so many through pure human endeavor.

But all is not lost for the son of Lloyd and brother of Beau.

He used an interview to outline that if you can’t beat it, enjoy it, as he charted AI’s development since he first came across it as a video game character in the classic Tron back in 2010.

If all else fails he can simply monetize his own image and on-screen likeness.

Bridges is far from alone in his bleak assessment of the future role of human actors in Hollywood.

As Breitbart News reported, Oscar-nominated actor James Woods warned last December AI is not a short-lived craze, but a technology that could mean the “end of human actors” in Hollywood.

“AI is the end of human actors. I’m adamant about this,” Woods told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in a Sunday interview, repeating similar fears from fellow actors.

As Breitbart’s own Alana Mastrangelo put it, while AI-generated actors may introduce themselves in film as mere extras, “those familiar with the law of unintended consequences have reason to share their concern, as history shows that once a cost-saving technology takes root in the background, it rarely stays put.”