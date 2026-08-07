Perez Hilton’s Children Fled Home Ahead of Blogger’s Self-Harm Livestream

Perez Hilton’s children, niece and sister fled the podcaster’s home in the minutes before he began a TikTok livestream of distressing self-harm acts it was revealed Friday.

A statement seen by Yahoo Entertainment sets out what happened just before he went live with what has been described as a “severe mental health crisis”:

Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez’s children, niece, and sister were inside the home. When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma.

The 48-year-old celebrity blogger’s progeny were born through surrogacy. Family made clear along with his other relatives he is now their focus, and “an important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy.”

His family and team previously confirmed Hilton was receiving medical care.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers,” the statement posted to Hilton’s website read. “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being.

“We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time,” the statement said. “If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hilton was rushed to a hospital in Miami, Florida, late Tuesday night after he publicly livestreamed himself self-harming via a TikTok video.

Perez Hilton (born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) is best known for sharing celebrity blunders and outing LGBTQI+ stars via his website founded in 2004 where his barbed takes have drawn criticism over the years from some celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Khloe Kardashian, Mila Kunis and his former friend Lady Gaga.