Barbra Streisand Laments ‘Disgraceful Witch Hunt’ Against Fauci: GOP Trying to ‘Rewrite the History of the Pandemic’

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand got triggered by Senate Republicans voting to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt, calling the disgraced bureaucrat an “American hero.”

Streisand, 84, shared a post Friday on the left-wing echo chamber Bluesky in defense of Fauci — the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief Medical Advisor to the President — after private notes he logged on a government server proved he was lying to the public about the Chinese coronavirus before the outbreak was even declared a pandemic.

This week, the Senate voted to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress, as he improperly exercised his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in front of lawmakers — despite receiving a preemptive blanket pardon from then-President Joe Biden. The vote on Thursday, led by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), inspired Streisand to come to the persecuted multimillionaire’s defense.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci has been subjected to a disgraceful witch hunt by Senate Republicans,” she wrote. “Dr Fauci is an American hero.”

“Amid the horrors of the Covid pandemic which killed one million Americans, Dr Fauci was a voice of reason and helped speed the development of the vaccine to prevent hospitalization,” Streisand reminisced. “The GOP is attempting to rewrite the history of the pandemic.”

During the era of COVID-19 lockdowns, Streisand took several partisan jabs while simultaneously decrying division in the United States. The Yentl star personally blamed President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers for deaths that occurred during the crisis spurred by overreaction to a disease with an overstated fatality rate (a fact now confirmed by Fauci’s own journal entries).

After the pandemic, a report revealed that Streisand’s film production company, Barwood Films Ltd., received $200,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from the federal government in 2020 and 2021 and used some of the cash to pay the singer’s personal gardener working at her Malibu mansion.

The reckoning over Fauci’s lies is not slowing down anytime soon. Senators have also obtained a forensic copy of a cell phone he used at the time, which will likely reveal more discrepancies between his public and private actions. Florida has also launched an investigation into potential self-dealing during the pandemic; Biden’s federal pardon would not protect the fame-hungry bureaucrat from state-level criminal charges.