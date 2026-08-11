‘Scream’ Star Melissa Barrera Trashes Hollywood for Blacklisting Her for Supporting Palestinians

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera is ripping Hollywood for supposedly blacklisting her over her support of the Palestinians and her refusal to condemn Hamas for its brutal murders of more than a thousand innocent Jews on Oct. 7, 2023.

Speaking to the Latino USA podcast’s Maria Hinojosa, the Scream star insisted that she has become a target because of her support for the Islamic extremists in Palestine. Naturally she didn’t mention the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians that killed more than a thousand children, women, and elderly people.

“There are a lot of people that got fired for basically saying Palestinians deserve human rights and they shouldn’t be getting bombed and attacked in this way,” she claimed about halfway through the interview.

“And it’s just sad to me. It’s sad to me that there are interests that are more important to certain people of power and money and um yeah, I guess that’s it. That that they don’t care about people’s lives and that they will do everything they can to shut people up from saying that that people deserve to live, that children deserve to grow up,” she exclaimed.

“I try to continue to have hope because I do feel that there’s a lot more people out there that care, that actually do care about each other and that understand that we’re all connected, that we can’t turn a blind eye to something that is happening on the other side of the world just because it’s on the other side of the world because before we know it, it’s right here on our doorstep,” she continued.

She then went on to compare Donald Trump’s deportation agenda to the evils she claims is happening in Palestine.

“And I think people especially in this country realize that this year where it’s like, oh wow, the same tactics that were used over there, the same surveillance mechanisms, the the uh techniques used by like police are, you know, so they’re the same,” she insisted.

Hinojosa was happy to chime in on this conceit, added, “The border, the walls. The checkpoints.”

Barrera then claimed she has been a victim of retaliation for her views.

“And so I do think that, I I think that we just have to name things for what they are, even if there’s consequences. I was one of a lot of people that face consequences, but I’m on Broadway now. So who’s laughing last? You know, like, I’m I’m still here,” she exclaimed.

She went on to talk about her movie, Traces of Home, that aids in the Hamas propaganda war with a story that follows “a Mexican Palestinian family as they reconnect with their ancestral homelands.”

See the whole interview below:

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