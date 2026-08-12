Lilly Wachowski, the director of The Matrix series of films and who now identifies as a woman, is ripping Hollywood for refusing to back his transgender action film.

Wachowski ripped the industry for ignoring his plans to raise $10 million for The Hunted, his next film, according to Variety.

“People like it,” Wachowski said of the script for the proposed action film. “But they really don’t want to make it because it’s [got a] wall-to-wall trans cast. I have to get creative and figure out different ways that I can get this in front of people.”

Wachowski, who transitioned in 2016, several years after his brother, Larry, transitioned in 2008, added that the project was “important.”

“This is a script that was extremely important for me to write,” the director said. “It was a response to what is happening in the world for trans people, and it gave me a hugely cathartic receptacle to dump all of my anger and rage and frustration into.”

“I’m just going to go out and I’m going to grab that trans joy with all of my friends,” Wachowski said. “It’s not the thing that I had imagined it was going to be, but the end result is the same.”

Wachowski was behind many actioners including The Matrix series, but also Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending. To date, though, only The Matrix films did very well at the box office. The other three films were all disappointments.

Speed Racer, for instance, lost more than $20 million, Cloud Atlas lost nearly as much as Speed Racer, and Jupiter Ascending barely broke even.

One is tempted to believe that Wachowski is having trouble raising money for his trans action film because his films have mostly been huge money losers, rather than because it is “wall-to-wall trans.”

Since transitioning, Wachowski has been a loud trans activist, of course. Last year The Matrix creator defended a DC Comic book writer who gleefully celebrated the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. And in 2020 he went on the attack against Elon Musk when the Tesla chief used the “red pill” reference seen in The Matrix films as a modern political metaphor.

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