Video: ‘Kimmel Live’ Host Anthony Anderson Jokes About Trump Dying and Burning in Hell

A reported “credible threat” from Iran on the life of President Donald Trump last month forced Secret Service agents to secretly swap Air Force One to transport Trump out of Ankara, Turkey, for a military plane to the United Kingdom. So, of course, a Hollywood celebrity, this time actor Anthony Anderson filling in on ABC for Jimmy Kimmel, used the news to fantasize about Trump dying.

Anderson set up his Trump dig by quoting a wildly out of context CNN headline about a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report on U.S. temperatures, playing a montage of Trump saying America is “the hottest country in the world.”

“Well, all I have to say is wait till he gets to hell,” Anderson said to a cheering and roaring studio audience.



It’s at this point that Anderson brings up Turkey, saying “Just when you think you’ve heard every dumb thing there is to know about this president, he always finds a way to surprise you.”

“Apparently, after the NATO summit last month, Trump hid inside a catering cart to sneak out of Turkey due to security threats. And let’s give it up. Let’s give it up to the Secret Service. Do you know how hard it is to sneak a pig out of Turkey?” Anderson joked.

“That’s the same way he used to get onto Epstein’s plane,” Andersons said after showing ABC News footage of President Trump slipping out of Air Force One and into the catering truck. “Now, I’m no security expert, but if I was trying to find Donald Trump, a catering truck is the first place I’d look. Next time, hide his ass in a bookmobile.”

President Trump answered questions from the press about the incident.

“Well, it’s only up to Secret Service. I just follow what they’d like to do, so I go by SecretService and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a differentplane—equal safety—but they wanted me to do it, so I do it. I do what they say,” Trump said on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday night.

“I guess there was a threat out there. I didn’t really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats.”