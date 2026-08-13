Comedian Margaret Cho: ‘We’re in the Middle of a Trans Genocide’

Comedienne and actor Margaret Cho attacked policies aimed at curbing transgender ideology, even going as far to say we are in a “trans genocide.”

Cho shared her thoughts on the issue during an appearance on the Who’s With Me? podcast.

“It’s really scary and the way our government treats trans lives. You know, insane bathroom laws and identity laws, or taking people’s driver’s licenses,” she said. “It seems endless whether it’s re-legalizing conversion therapy. Supreme Court on down. You have all of these things that, you know, we’re in the middle of a trans genocide, and we have to do anything that we can to stop it. We have to make sure that trans people are safe and then start working on restoring equality to their lives.”

In the same interview, she took other comedians to task for cracking jokes about transgender ideology.

“I think trans lives has become a very big thing in comedy, because they want to contest it. They don’t understand that when you take trans lives lightly in a comedy routine, trans people die, and they don’t have that understanding. There are real consequences to your actions, because they don’t affect you personally, but this will affect a trans person’s life,” Cho said.

Cho recently made headlines last month when she mocked the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) while wishing that Mitch McConnell would follow him. In an Instagram video released to her 427,000 followers, Cho joked that Graham was a closeted homosexual while actively looking forward to the death of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and a third person, whom she did not name.

“From the closet to the coffin- real seamless,” she said. “So it’s Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham…it does happen in threes. Hope.”

While she did not name the third person she hoped would pass, her Instagram had the hashtag #fdt, which generally means “Fuck Donald Trump.” She also shared the hashtag #pride, another reference to Graham as a closeted homosexual.