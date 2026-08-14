Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro Says ABC Won’t ‘Be Told How to Run’ Its Business as FCC Exposes Left-Wing Bias On Air

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro defiantly vowed to continue running ABC just how he wants and saying the left-wing news studio won’t bow amid mounting pressure from the FCC’s investigation into its broadcast license renewals.

“Our position on this is clear. We’re very principled on this. We’re going to stand up to what we believe is journalistic integrity. And we’re not going to be told how to run that side of our business,” D’Amaro told CNBC at Disney’s D23 Expo. “Our filings, I think, speak for that. I like what we do. We tell incredible stories. I think we do it well. We do it around the world. And we’re going to stay committed to that.”

ABC is facing investigations over its biased, left-wingism in violation of equal time rules for its political reporting. The FCC is particularly focused on ABC’s daytime yackfest, The View, which has spent years pushing far-left guests and has been filled with activism for Democrat politicians and policies by the revolving cast of panelists.

Just last month, for instance, FCC chief Brendan Carr posted a montage video to social media of some of ABC daytime talk show The View’s most biased, left-wing chatter and electioneering for Democrats as the agency considers whether the show has broken federal equal time rules.

Carr posted a video and wrote that, “Disney is arguing to the FCC that its ABC show The View is a ‘bona fide news program.’”

“Disney claims that its decisions are based on “newsworthiness”—rather than partisan purposes—and thus exempt from political equal time rules,” he added to the video post.

“The FCC will make its decision based on all relevant evidence and precedents,” he concluded on his July 30 X post.

The video shows various members of The View’s panel advocating exclusively for the Democrat Party and denigrating Republicans.

In his CNBC interview, D’Amato also said that Disney is not thinking of a spinoff of ABC, ESPN, or its other linear networks.

“They’re still spinning off cash for us. The team has done a great job integrating them into our streaming capabilities as well,” he insisted. “So, I feel good about where we stand on that front.”

He also pledged to continue support and expansion for Disney+

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