Nolte: ‘Loki’ and ‘Black Mirror’ Directors Admit They Are McCarthyite Blacklisters

Television directors Kate Herron and Ally Pankiw both admit that the McCarthyite political blacklist of the 1950s is alive and well in Hollywood, and that they are both the latest supporters of this era that decent people look back on with disgrace.

Pankiw actually bragged on her Instagram page about answering “Absolutely fucking not!” when asked if she would like to be considered as a director for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series.

After that response, her fascist WME agent also admitted to being a blacklister with this answer: “Of course :) I assumed as much (And agree).”

In the Instagram post, Pankiw explained her response this way: “It simply is this easy to say no to funding transphobia!”

Then Herron jumped into the comments of Pankiw’s Instagram post to also admit to being a blacklister: “Yeah, thank you exactly! Respect and love to you Ally. They’ve asked me twice and I’ve had to explain my answer is never gonna change from a no.”

Remember, there is no difference between the blacklist of the 1950s and today’s leftwing blacklist. Just as it is today, the 1950s blacklist had nothing to do with the government. It was actors, studios, production companies, agents, and DIRECTORS who chose to blacklist people over political differences.

This indefensible blacklisting of JK Rowling is bad enough. But think about what these two monstrous harpies are admitting to: 1) they favor child grooming; 2) they favor queering little kids; 3) they favor permanently mutilating and sterilizing little kids; 4) they support men destroying women’s sports; 5) they support men in your daughter’s locker room; 6) they support men in your daughter’s bathroom; 7) they support giving men access to women’s shelters; and 8) they want men (including rapists) placed in women’s prisons.

How do we know they are in favor of all that? Because JK Rowling opposes all of that. Otherwise, like most Normal People, Rowling’s attitude toward transsexuals is live and let live.

What’s staggering is that these two harpies hold some of the most depraved opinions imaginable, especially towards children, and in Hollywood and in the Democrat Party they are propped up and pimped out as virtuous and heroic.

Holding these positions, championing this blatant evil, is not virtuous or noble or brave. Rather, it is demonic.

For three decades, I was the rare conservative who rooted for Hollywood to succeed, thrive, and survive. I love the arts. I love movies. I love great TV.

Then Hollywood began its obscene targeting of our kids.

Now I root for the whole thing to burn down and die. There is no reforming this kind of evil.

Oh, and I also feel the same way about the public schools.