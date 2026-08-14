‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Star Mark Ruffalo Blames Mexican Diarrhea Lettuce Market Crash on RFK Jr.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star and leftist Mark Ruffalo is blaming a drop in lettuce sales on President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., instead of the Mexican produce sources that sent diarrhea-inducing lettuce into the U.S. market.

Professor Justin Wolfers, a economics prof at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, jumped to his lefty bubble social media account BlueSky to show his followers a graph illustrating how lettuce prices have collapsed in the wake of a nation-wide health scare over produce that caused raging diarrhea in consumers.

“Something is going on in the market for lettuce,” Wolfers said. His question spurred actor Ruffalo to jump to his own BlueSky account to reply.

“Robert F KennedyJR has killed the lettuce market by not getting to the bottom of these outbreaks and playing politics with everything. We can’t trust the CDC or him,” the far-left, extremist actor wrote.

Robert F KennedyJR has killed the lettuce market by not getting to the bottom of these outbreaks and playing politics with everything. We can’t trust the CDC or him. [image or embed] — Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo.bsky.social) August 13, 2026 at 9:53 AM

But the drop in lettuce prices can more be likely pegged to the Cyclospora outbreak that has been linked to iceberg lettuce that ended up in many restaurants across the country.

The outbreak was so bad that a massive recall was launched to try and stem the tide of sickness caused by the infection.

But, Ruffalo has such Trump Derangement Syndrome, he had to concoct some reason why it is all Trump and RFK Jr.’s fault.

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