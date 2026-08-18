Frank Beard, Veteran Drummer for ZZ Top, Dead at 77

Frank Beard, the veteran drummer for the rock band ZZ Top, has died at the age of 77.

Beard died on Monday at his Texas ranch following a stay in hospice, the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner said. His exact cause of death has not been disclosed at this time. Bill F. Gibbons, founder of ZZ Top, mourned the drummer’s passing in a statement shared to TMZ.

“Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas. His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top. The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished,” said Gibbons.The drummer’s health has been a source of contention for several weeks, with the band having to cancel its August 5 concert at the Hollywood Bowl due to his ailment.

“With the passing of Frank, ZZ Top is canceling their show tonight in Salt Lake City and tomorrow Colorado Springs … they’ll resume this weekend with two dates at Austin City Limits — at one of Frank’s favorite venues,” TMZ reported.

“Frontman Billy Gibbons said at the time the band was dealing with “insurmountable obstacles” and asked fans to bear with them during the interruption,” it added. “Frank had also been absent from the band’s recent performances … with drummer Michael Monahan filling in behind the kit. ZZ Top performed without Frank in Saratoga, California just days before TMZ learned of his death.”

Frank Beard joined ZZ Top in 1969 and accompanied the band through its era of greatest hits until reaching pop-cultural superstardom with 1983’s “Gimme All Your Loving,” which has since been featured in multiple films and commercials.