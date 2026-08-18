Kanye West may be on the outer in the rest of the world but he clearly feels the love in Russia. So much so the rapper now known as Ye announced tour dates Monday to make him the biggest Western star to play in the country since its brutal invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

The BBC reports tickets for the October shows at the 70,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg sold out within hours.

Prices range from 9,000 roubles ($105.80) to 160,000 roubles ($1,880.71).

As Breitbart News reported, West has been trying to rehabilitate his image after years of antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks.

He apologised in January, blaming his statements on a brain injury and bipolar disorder.

West took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal where he penned an apology to the black community, as well as for the antisemitism, while opening up about his struggle with bipolar type-1. “I lost touch with reality,” he said.

He contrition was not enough to stop the UK barring him entry two months ago.

Concerts in France, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic were also called off.

The musician has been rumoured to be planning to perform in Russia for some time, most recently in 2024, when he visited the country to celebrate the birthday of fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, with whom he has collaborated, the BBC report notes.

Concerts by Western acts were not uncommon before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – with artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Muse and System of a Down visiting the country.

Now West wants to join them and embrace Russia.