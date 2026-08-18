Nolte: Disney Grooming Syndicate and ABC Sue FCC over Early Renewal Demand

The Disney Grooming Syndicate is suing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop a requested early license renewal process of the eight TV stations the groomers own and operate.

Ah, but as you’ll see below, when Democrats threatened ABC’s broadcast license in 2006, ABC and Disney rolled over like good dogs. This is all about protecting Disney using ABC as a super PAC for the Democrat Party.

The early license renewal request from the FCC is due to ABC’s absurd posture that its far-left daytime talk program, The View, is a news show and therefore exempt from FCC regulations regarding equal time for political candidates within a certain timeframe of Election Day. Also being examined is ABC (which is owned by Disney) allegedly violating civil rights laws through the use of racist DEI hiring policies.

The current licenses for these stations were not due for renewal until 2028-2031.

In its suit, ABC requested a preliminary injunction stopping the license renewal process on the grounds that this, the first early renewal request from the FCC since the 1970s, is political retaliation against protected speech.

You see, Disney and ABC are allowed to use — free of charge — extremely valuable airwaves owned by the public to broadcast via the ABC television network. In exchange for the free use of this valuable property We The People own, Disney agrees to serve the public interest, and Disney’s apparent idea of serving the public interest is to turn over two full hours of broadcast time to the open hatred of President Trump and his supporters via The View and Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

Nowhere on ABC is there any rebuttal, nor is there even five minutes devoted to expressing an alternative point of view.

Jimmy Kimmel hates Trump and uses every opportunity over our airwaves to lambaste him.

Every harridan on The View is a Trump hater.

All of this is allowed to happen on our airwaves.

This is outrageous, and I think it’s illegal, and therefore, the FCC is right to use its regulatory power to protect the public interest against a multi-billion-dollar, multinational corporation using our airwaves as a super PAC for the Democrat Party.

The FCC released this statement in response to the groomer’s suit:

All broadcasters have a legal obligation to operate in the public interest—even Disney. The FCC has been examining claims that Disney engaged in illegal DEI discrimination for over a year. Disney is obviously very concerned about the FCC’s proceeding, as evidenced by their ongoing campaign of disinformation as well as their decision to ask a court to stop the FCC from further pursuing matters. The FCC will continue to follow the facts and law wherever they lead.

Disney’s hypocrisy is also worthy of note… Let’s not forget this…

In 2006, led by U.S. Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV), a group of Democrat U.S. Senators demanded ABC cancel the broadcast of the miniseries The Path to 9/11 and added this threat:

The Communications Act of 1934 provides your network with a free broadcast license predicated on the fundamental understanding of your principle obligation to act as a trustee of the public airwaves in serving the public interest. Nowhere is this public interest obligation more apparent than in the duty of broadcasters to serve the civic needs of a democracy by promoting an open and accurate discussion of political ideas and events.

The context here is that the miniseries was critical of a number of previous failures to recognize the threat of Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda, including former President Bill Clinton, who missed an opportunity to take bin Laden out. The broader context is that Harry Reid and the rest of the Democrat caucus knew Hillary Clinton intended to run for president the following year (which she did), and this was all about protecting her.

The result?

Disney caved.

Disney not only aired a censored version of the miniseries to please and protect the Clintons, but then, like the good dogs they are, Disney buried the miniseries forever. Despite high ratings and a reported cost of $40 million, The Path to 9/11 has never been re-aired, never been released in any form on home video, and never made available online.

Democrats sure got it good.