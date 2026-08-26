Fashion Notes: Dolly Parton’s Fabulously Rhinestoned Style in 80 Photos

The over-the-top, rhinestoned style of the late Dolly Parton transformed the country music scene forever and has had much broader implications on American culture.

About four years ago, I visited the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. When you enter, you’re hit with costumes, guitars, and personal items from the likes of Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and Reba McEntire, among others.

After making my way past Elvis Presley’s 1960 Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood limousine with its 24-karat gold trim and diamond-dust paint job, I noticed a gaggle of museum-goers gathered around one costume on display, though I couldn’t see what everyone was snapping photos of.

When the crowd cleared enough for me to see, there it was, just one of Dolly Parton’s thousands of outfits with perhaps the most famous bustline in the world. It’s not only the love that Americans have for Dolly, it’s also how amazed one is by her commitment to show business.

How does a woman with giant bleach blonde hair, boobs that entered the room before she did, and a waistline that you can barely see manage to make it all look so easy with not a hint of vulgarity? That’s the genius behind the image-making of Dolly Parton.

In a TIME magazine piece, Dolly detailed how she came to craft her look, never falling for the dated feminist tropes that high glamour, sparkle, and a big bouffant will make you the clown in a man’s world. Instead, she embraced her own caricature.

“When I started wearing that big hair and my flamboyant clothes and my boobs sticking up, a lot of people said, ‘Dolly, you need to dress down. Nobody’s ever going to take you serious as a songwriter or a singer if you look like that, because you look more like a hooker than you do a singer.’ I said, ‘Well, tough. This is who I am. They’ll get used to it!'”

And it seems Dolly’s ultimate fashion mantra had really nothing to do with fashion after all, but rather the importance of being oneself. For Dolly, that was looking the way no other woman had looked before.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.