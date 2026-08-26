Fashion Notes: Dolly Parton’s Fabulously Rhinestoned Style in 80 Photos

The over-the-top, rhinestoned style of the late Dolly Parton transformed the country music scene forever and has had much broader implications on American culture.
About four years ago, I visited the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. When you enter, you’re hit with costumes, guitars, and personal items from the likes of Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and Reba McEntire, among others.
After making my way past Elvis Presley’s 1960 Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood limousine with its 24-karat gold trim and diamond-dust paint job, I noticed a gaggle of museum-goers gathered around one costume on display, though I couldn’t see what everyone was snapping photos of.
When the crowd cleared enough for me to see, there it was, just one of Dolly Parton’s thousands of outfits with perhaps the most famous bustline in the world. It’s not only the love that Americans have for Dolly, it’s also how amazed one is by her commitment to show business.
How does a woman with giant bleach blonde hair, boobs that entered the room before she did, and a waistline that you can barely see manage to make it all look so easy with not a hint of vulgarity? That’s the genius behind the image-making of Dolly Parton.
In a TIME magazine piece, Dolly detailed how she came to craft her look, never falling for the dated feminist tropes that high glamour, sparkle, and a big bouffant will make you the clown in a man’s world. Instead, she embraced her own caricature.
“When I started wearing that big hair and my flamboyant clothes and my boobs sticking up, a lot of people said, ‘Dolly, you need to dress down. Nobody’s ever going to take you serious as a songwriter or a singer if you look like that, because you look more like a hooker than you do a singer.’ I said, ‘Well, tough. This is who I am. They’ll get used to it!'”
And it seems Dolly’s ultimate fashion mantra had really nothing to do with fashion after all, but rather the importance of being oneself. For Dolly, that was looking the way no other woman had looked before.
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by Gems/Redferns)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 20 : Dolly Parton performs on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, England on November 20, 1978. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)
Dolly Parton 1978 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)
Dolly Parton wearing a white beaded dress at a formal event; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images)
CIRCA 1974: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Album cover for “The Fairest of Them All” by Dolly Parton which was released in 1977. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)
Singer/songwriter/actor Dolly Parton walks to the microphone during the taping of 3rd Annual Rock Awards TV show at the Palladium, Hollywood, CA 1977. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton on ‘Dolly’ in 1987. (Photo by John Seakwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
American Country musician Dolly Parton and Pop artist Andy Warhol (1928 – 1987) together at the Windows on the World restaurant, New York, New York, May 14, 1977. The event was an after party following Parton’s performance at the Bottom Line. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton at the Mill Run Theater in Niles, Illinois, August 29, 1977. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON — Pictured: Singer Dolly Parton on December 14, 1977 — (Photo by: Gary Null/NBC via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE – FEBRUARY 14: Dolly and Carol in Nashville. A CBS television comedy and music special.Pictured is Dolly Parton. February 14, 1979. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
Musician Dolly Parton Receives The City of Los Angeles Proclamation on September 20, 1979 at Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – 1980: Country singer Dolly Parton poses during a 1980 portrait session before taking the stage at Ceasar’s Palace in South Lake Tahoe, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton attends an event, United States, circa 1980s. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton wearing a bright purple top, United States, circa 1980s. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
New York December 5th 1980. Dolly Parton at film premiere of “Nine to Five” (Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage)
(Original Caption) : 1981-Country/western singer Dolly Parton is shown on stage, singing into a microphone in what appears to be an outdoors concert. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – MARCH 31: Musician Dolly Parton attends the 53rd Annual Academy Awards on March 31, 1981 at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 4: Dolly Parton performs on stage at The Dominion Theatre on March 29th, 1983 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)
Dolly Parton in publicity portrait for the film ‘Rhinestone’, 1984. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton meets the press at The Gotham in Harlem. She was honoured by her new record company, CBS, Harlem, New York, United States, circa 1985. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton performs at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, March 30, 1986. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton on ‘Dolly’ in 1987. (Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton on ‘Dolly’ in 1987. (Photo by Jerry Fitzgerald/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton in 1987. (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton in 1987. (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
(L-R) Oprah Winfrey and Dolly Parton on ‘Dolly’ in 1987. (Photo by Julie Fineman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton in 1987. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton in 1987. (Photo by John Seakwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton on ‘Dolly,’ in 1988. (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – JANUARY 08: THE DOLLY SHOW – 1/8/88, Dolly Parton headlined this 1987-88 prime-time variety show. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Musician Dolly Parton attends Sandy Gallin’s Holiday Party on December 18, 1988 at the Home of Sandy Gallin in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton during “Steel Magnolias” Benefit Premiere for the American Diabetes Association at Cineplex Odeon in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
American singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman Dolly Parton (1946 – 2026), poses for a studio portrait in Lake Tahoe, California, December 31, 1989. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)
American singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman Dolly Parton (1946 – 2026), poses for a studio portrait in Lake Tahoe, California, December 31, 1989. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)
Musician Dolly Parton attends the ‘Shrining Through’ New York City Premiere on January 27, 1992 at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton during Dolly Parton at Las Vegas Airport – February 19, 1992 at Las Vegas Airport in Las Vegas, NV, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Musician Dolly Parton attends a Taping of ‘The Joan Rivers Show’ on March 1, 1993 at CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Dolly Parton during 8th Season Grand Opening of Dollywood at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Musician Dolly Parton attends the Fall 1994 Fashion Week: Calvin Klein Fashion Show on April 13, 1994 at Bryant Park in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 997 — Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on September 19, 1996 — (Photo by: Margaret C. Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 29: Singer Dolly Parton poses with a pair of Solstice sunglasses at the Distinctive Assets “Women in Rock” talent gift lounge, backstage at the Kodak Theatre on September 29, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 30: Dolly Parton attends the WOMEN ROCK! Songs from the Movies, the fourth annual concert for the fight against breast cancer, at the Kodak Theatre September 30, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 30: Singer Dolly Parton performing on stage during the WOMEN ROCK! Songs from the Movies, the fourth annual concert for the fight against breast cancer, at the Kodak Theatre September 30, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
BURBANK, CA – OCTOBER 9: Singer Dolly Parton appears on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” at the NBC Studios on October 9, 2003 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 05: ***EMBARGOED FROM INTERNET AND ONLINE USAGE UNTIL CONCLUSION OF OSCAR BROADCAST*** Singer Dolly Parton performs her song “Travelin’ Thru” on stage during the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton, nominee Best Song for ?Travelin’ Thru? from ?Transamerica? at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Dolly Parton during CMT Giants Honoring Reba McEntire – Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 3623 — Aired 09/19/2008 — Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton during an interview on September 19, 2008 (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 4081 — Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on July 22, 2011 — Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 18: Dolly Parton attends VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vh1)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: Dolly Parton attends the “Joyful Noise” Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 18: Dolly Parton attends Stella Parton’s Red Tent Women’s Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 13: Dolly Parton Performs On NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK – MAY 13: Country music superstar Dolly Parton visits the ladies of THE TALK from New York, Tuesday, May 13, 2014 on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Heather Wines/CBS via Getty Images)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0057 — Pictured: Singer Dolly Parton arrives on May 13, 2014 — (Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)..
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images)
NBC UNIVERSAL EVENTS — 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation — Presentation to Advertisers — Pictured: Dolly Parton “Coat of Many Colors” — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 02: Dolly Parton attends the premiere of “Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors” at the Egyptian Theatre on December 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Recording artist Dolly Parton attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Singer-songwriter and producer Dolly Parton, winner of the Tex Ritter Award for ‘Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,’ poses in the press room during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MO – JULY 29: Musician Dolly Parton performs at Sprint Center on July 29, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 02: Dolly Parton poses with award backstage during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Actors Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 918 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dolly Parton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 21, 2019 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Co-host Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Co-host Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)
AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 18: Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1756 — Pictured: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton during an interview on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 09: Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference at The Star in Frisco on May 09, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 28: Dolly Parton attends “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 19: (L-R) Rebecca Seaver and Dolly Parton attend the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s new exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 19: Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s new exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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