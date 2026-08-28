Watch: Sydney Sweeney Lingerie Ad Breaks Internet — ‘She’s Gonna Be Bigger than Victoria’s Secret’

Actress Sydney Sweeney is celebrating her “birthday month” by highlighting her luxury lingerie brand, SYRN — rolling out a risque cake eating campaign, and modeling a range of pieces of the intimate apparel featuring her famous derrière.

As an indicator of what to expect over the next four weeks, The Euphoria star has called the online preview marking her 29th year on the planet “Birthday Boobs.”

Sweeney shared a video Thursday on Instagram of her modeling several pieces of lingerie to mark the event and in one fleeting scene went topless and covered her chest with birthday cakes.

Fancy pink panties complemented the birthday look while her hair tumbled down in loose curls.

“Celebrate my birthday month with my newest @syrn collection coming September 1st,” she captioned the Instagram post, flagging her SYRN lingerie brand’s forthcoming “Birthday Boobs” collection.

The post was also shared on X, garner nearly nine million views in less than 24 hours:

With more than a thousand comments on just one X post, public sentiment could be some up by the words of one use, who said: “Fuck me. She is gonna be bigger than Victoria Secret.”

In a press release, Sweeney said, “I’m a lovergirl at heart, so of course I wanted my birthday collection to be Romantic. It felt like the perfect excuse to make something really feminine and special.”

Sweeney launched the lingerie company back in January, modeling the collections on a small-drop basis over the following months, as Breitbart News reported.

The actress filmed herself hanging bras on the famed Hollywood sign to promote the new lingerie brand, which the city reportedly did not approve.

She teased her birthday campaign earlier this month, sharing behind-the-scenes Polaroids on her Instagram account.