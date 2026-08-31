Olivia Rodrigo’s All-Women Music Festival Raises $20 Million for Planned Parenthood and Other Left-Wing Orgs

Grammy-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced that she raised $10 million for a list of left-wing groups with her Daisy Chain Fields festival, supposedly to “support” women and girls. Melinda Gates reportedly doubled that amount to $20 million.

The all-female event was held on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, with performances by Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Kesha, Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, The Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, and Not for Radio. Karen O, Stevie Nicks, and Sarah McLachlan also appeared.

“Daisy Chain Fields was created to celebrate the power of what can happen when we come together to support one another,” Rodrigo said of the event.

“The organizations we’ve partnered with are doing incredibly important work every single day in the U.S. and globally,” she added of the beneficiaries of the donations.

The singer also tipped her hat to another all-woman festival that came before her, and said, “Before Lilith Fair, women were told that they couldn’t lead a festival, that no one would come, that they couldn’t get sponsors, and those women proved everyone wrong. Thanks to those trailblazers, we are obviously in a very different situation now.”

The millions were split up between the nonprofit groups including organizations focused on “reproductive health,” maternal care, economic empowerment, survivor support, indigenous health, and family services.

The groups that benefited include Planned Parenthood, Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeFrom, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, and National Women’s Law Center.

The final donation total, though, grew by double as billionaire oligarch Melinda Gates announced that she would match the ten million that the festival raised, sending twenty million dollars into the hands of the far-left organizations.

“Melinda is one of the most inspiring women I’ve ever met,” Rodrigo said.” She’s devoted her life to empowering women and girls that might have otherwise been forgotten,” Rodrigo said. “She’s generous and brave and has done so much good in this world, and I’m totally floored because as well as being in attendance here tonight, she’s pledged to double every dollar that we made here today to a grand total of funds being donated to $20 million. I’m so grateful.”

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