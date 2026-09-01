HBO’s ‘Lanterns’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Claims Kamala Lost Because U.S. Voters Don’t ‘Trust’ Black Women

HBO’s Lanterns actor J. Alphonse Nicholson claims former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election because U.S voters do not “trust” black women. “We’re experiencing the consequences of not trusting a black woman,” he said.

“I think this show hits at home that this black woman is the reason why this young man goes where he needs to go,” Nicholson said of HBO’s Lanterns during a Sunday interview with DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast co-host, Fantastic Frankey.

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“Could you imagine where we would be right now if Kamala got up in there, dog? Could you imagine how it would’ve been? It’d be a lot different. So we’re experiencing the consequences of not trusting a black woman,” the actor added.

Nicholson — who plays John Senior on Lanterns — went on to the say that the new HBO series can show viewers “how great it could be” if voters “trust a black woman.”

“And now we have this show that can kind of tell you how great it could be and how great of a superhero we can create and have — if you trust a black woman. It’s really dope,” he said.

Nicholson blaming race and sex as reasons why Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election is a lazy argument, however, as it completely ignores data on what voters actually said they cared about.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned heavily on enforcing U.S. law and deporting illegal aliens, won the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included him winning not only the Electoral College, but also the popular vote and every swing state.

The 2024 election results also made Kamala Harris the first Democrat presidential candidate to lose the popular vote in 20 years.

Now, Democrats now find themselves demoralized as they struggle to rebuild the party’s image while a quarter of Americans believe most Democrats are “socialists,” according to a recent Economist/YouGov survey.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.