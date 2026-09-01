Report: Jelly Roll Loses ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Followers After Trashing Trump and His Supporters on ‘Kimmel Live’

Country music megastar Jelly Roll lost “hundreds of thousands” of followers after trashing President Donald Trump and his supporters on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“The Jelly Roll backfire is accelerating and getting worse. Jelly Roll lost hundreds of thousands of social media followers,” podcast host and conservative commentator Benny Johnson said on Sunday.

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“We ran all of his social media through various tracking and found at least 200,000 unsubscribes since he started hosting Jimmy Kimmel,” Johnson explained.

“And why is that? Because he told a Trump joke and we can’t take it? We don’t have a sense of humor? No, actually. The right are the only people with a sense of humor — Donald Trump did an entire 90 minutes on SNL where all he did was make fun of himself,” he continued.

J0hnson added, “What’s happening here is that Jelly Roll turned on his audience. He turned on the people that brought him.”

“He betrayed them,” Johnson said of the Grammy-winner. “His audience is a Christian country music audience that tends to be from red states, but tends to be people that love America, and they like Donald Trump.”

“So, you don’t have to go this hard at Trump. You don’t have to do the opposite of what normal country music stars or good country music stars would do, which is to just stay out of politics,” the podcast host continued.

Johnson added that Jelly Roll “went right in” during his first night hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reminding his audience that the country music star “said Trump’s a racist, he’s a fat pig, he can’t see his own dick, he needs to be impeached, the American people are done with Trump.”

“And Jelly Roll is sitting there questioning Trump’s faith, and saying that Donald Trump needs to have open borders in order to be a Christian,” he said. “People are sick of that — that’s why he’s losing all of these subscribers.”

“I had somebody call me from the music industry,” Johnson disclosed, adding, “They said they know Jelly Roll and this guy wants one thing more than anything on earth. He wants to be famous, and he’ll do anything to get it. And this really explains the behavior, frankly.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jelly Roll took on Jimmy Kimmel Live! hosting duties on August 24, and like Anthony Anderson and Rosie O’Donnell before him, he reserved several minutes of his opening monologue to taking a slew of shots at President Trump.

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While Jelly Roll faced backlash from his fans, the country singer’s remarks earned him praise from Rosie O’Donnell, who disseminates a constant barrage of rants via TikTok posts featuring bizarre claims and fearmongering rhetoric about Trump.

Last week, Jelly Roll told angry fans to stop listening to his music if they dislike his jabs against the president.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.