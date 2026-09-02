Actress Candace Cameron Bure has claimed that Christianity is still “stigmatized” in Hollywood, adding that people have become more open about their faith.

“I think everyone at this point pretty much shares what they believe to be true, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on,” she told The Independent. “So I feel like it’s acceptable to share, but as far as being stigmatized or blacklisted or even canceled, I think there’s still some of that.”

The Full House star did say that she sees a change from “a few years ago.”

“But it’s definitely not to the degree that it was even a few years ago. Everything’s kind of loosened up a bit. It’s been called out and it’s like, we can all have different opinions and we can all still be working. There is no world in which we’re all going to think the same thing. So let’s just share what ours is and respect both sides of it,” she said.

“That’s how I’ve always done it,” she added. “It’s like, share what you believe. No one’s trying to convince you otherwise, but, you know, it’s all about sharing what drives you or what you believe for your own purpose of how you’re living your life.”

Bure most notably has maintained a close friendship with her former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin despite their political differences. Regarding people maintaining friendships across political divides, Bure said “it just depends on the person.”

“It’s sad to me when people don’t know how to have friendships with people they don’t believe in the same things as. That’s a sad state to me,” she said.

“I really think it’s what makes the world go round. It actually makes you believe in what you believe more when you have those conversations with people who don’t believe in the same things as you,” she added. “It makes you have to do the research. It makes you have to really understand, like, why do I believe that? Or am I just like parroting something that I heard someone say, or do I actually know facts? Have I researched something? Do I have a conviction over it? These are the things that make us smarter and more intelligent human beings.”

Bure closed with a message of hope for Americans moving past their political divisions.

“I would love for all of us to get back to a place where having these conversations feels like a healthy place, and it doesn’t feel like we need to be divisive over it and and lose friendships over it. That’s not healthy,” she said.