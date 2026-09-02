Celebs Nicki Minaj, Dean Cain Join Trump’s ‘Shark Tank’-Like Entrepreneur Event

Raper Nicki Minaj and Superman actor Dean Cain are joining a White House event for entrepreneurs to compete in a “Shark Tank”-styled contest for one million dollars in prize money.

The contestants will pitch their business ideas before a celebrity panel in Washington, D.C., on September 18, the Small Business Administration says.

The “Patriot Pitch Competition” event will be televised and will also be available for streaming, but details on where fans can tune in were not ready to be announced.

Cain will serve as the emcee and host while Minaj will sit on the panel along with private-equity investor Grant Cardone and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, according to the New York Post.

“Great American entrepreneurs themselves, Nicki Minaj, Grant Cardone, Joe Gebbia and Dean Cain will only add to the excitement of this historic celebration of free enterprise in the finale of our Million Dollar Pitch Competition,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said in a statement on Tuesday.

“From building globally recognized personal and business brands and multibillion-dollar portfolios to launching innovative wellness solutions and digital platforms, each brings a unique, real‑world perspective on business growth and impact.”

The SBA added that the event is part of Trump’s Freedom 250, a public-private initiative launched by the Trump administration in 2025 to mark the country’s semiquincentennial birthday.

To learn more about the Patriot Pitch Competition and the SBA’s Freedom 250 initiatives, visit www.sba.gov/freedom250.

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