Repairs Underway After Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

Country music icon and beloved philanthropist Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, has been vandalized — the week after the 80-year-old singer’s death.

Images posted to social media showed Dolly Parton’s name scratched off on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told TMZ that the “I Will Always Love You” singer’s star already had cracks in it, and the chamber was planning to repair it on Tuesday.

Martinez also told the outlet that a Dolly Parton fan reported on Monday that someone had stolen flowers from the music icon’s star and scratched it up.

By Tuesday, repairs to the Walk of Fame star — which was dedicated in Parton’s honor in 1984 — were already underway, according to video footage obtained by KNX News.

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As Breitbart News reported, Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80, following a brief battle with cancer.

Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew, announced that his aunt had passed away in a video posted to the country singer’s X account.

Seaver expressed that while sadness “lies with us,” it is not with Parton. The “Coat of Many Colors” singer’s nephew added that “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus.”

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Before her death, Parton recorded more than 60 albums, including a never-before-heard song that is set to be released on January 19, 2046, which would have been her 100th birthday.

The the “9 to 5” singer wrote in her 2021 memoir, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, that she had written a secret song that is locked away in a box on display at Dollywood’s Dream More Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, WKRN reported.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) and the Nashville International Airport have announced their intent to rename the hub to honor Dolly Parton, which would make for the first time a major U.S. international airport would be named after a woman.